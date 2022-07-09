Bakrid 2022: Gosht Khichda, Awadhi Biryani, Sheer Khurma and other dishes to enjoy on Eid-al-Adha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AV.JIT.BIS_KOLKATA Image representing biryani which is served traditionally during Eid

Bakrid 2022: It's time to start planning tomorrow's Eid celebration. Traditional Eid dishes, such as the famous Biryani, Nalli Bhuna and Sheer Khurma, are a must in the feast. One of the most beautiful aspects of this festival is the lavish spread, that features everything from savoury dishes to beverages and dessert. Not only in India, but Muslims all over the world share warmth and happiness with their loved ones during this grand festival. So here's a list of traditional dishes to plate up for the family get-together.

Awadhi Biryani

Awadhi Biryani is a popular biryani dish in Lucknow. It has the ideal spice blend, which enhances the flavour of the biryani. The biryani is layered with rice and tender mutton chunks. It is then topped with soaked saffron in milk, which simply adds a punch to the Awadhi Biryani.

Gosht Khichda

The traditional dish Gosht Khichda is made with rice, lentils, mutton and masalas. It is cooked on a low heat with mutton, wheat or barley, various types of pulses, rice, spices and other ingredients. When ready, garnish with green coriander, green chilli, lemon and garam masala.

You will be amazed to see that Khichda can even taste so delicious.

Shami Kebab

Appetizers are always required to get a party started. What could be better than kebabs? Shami Kebabs are the ultimate mouth-watering kebabs, stuffed with chana dal, mutton, onions, chilies and a variety of spices.

It's a great snack recipe to make your Eid evening unforgettable.

Mutton Paya

If you haven't tried this tasty recipe yet, now is the time. Hyderabadi Mutton Paya will redefine your definition of delicious. It's also a fantastic and delectable treat for meat lovers.

Nalli Bhuna

When it comes to traditional Eid dishes, who can forget Nalli Bhuna? Nalli Bhuna is a traditional Mughlai mutton curry recipe rich in spices such as nutmeg powder, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and others. Nalli Bhuna has mutton shanks cooked in curry instead of curry-cut mutton pieces.

It's made especially for Eid and goes well with Butter Naan or Rumali Roti. To enhance the flavour of Nalli Bhuna, it should be prepared in desi ghee.

Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a traditional Eid dessert. Vermicelli, dates, nuts and milk are used to make this delicacy. The name alone makes it appear grand and appetising. If you're planning to make a dessert for Eid, Sheer Khurma should be on the menu.

Shahi Tukda

Shahi Tukda, also known as Double ka Meetha, is a popular Hyderabadi dessert served on special occasions such as festivals and weddings.

First, the bread is soaked in desi ghee and condensed milk. It is then topped with chopped dry fruits. It's extremely creamy and delicious. You should include this in your feast to make your day more memorable.