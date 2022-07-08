Happy Eid-al-Adha 2022: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and HD Images for Bakra Eid

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha will be celebrated on July 9

Happy Eid-al-Adha 2022: The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, will be celebrated all around the world on July 09, 2022. After the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon was sighted on June 30, 2022, Saudi Arabia announced that the celebration of Eid al-Adha will take place on Saturday. On this occasion, people of Muslim faith will offer animal sacrifices to please Allah. It is an occasion of joy and family gatherings will be organised and a lavish food spread will be served. On this occasion, you can wish your loved ones if they are away from you using these quotes, images and wishes.

Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to share on Eid-al-Adha

-- "May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2022!"

-- "May the sacrifice of Eid-al-Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings. Happy Eid!!"

-- "Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Bakrid."

-- "And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

-- "He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise." (Koran 59:24)

-- "This Eid-al-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Bakrid Mubarak!"

-- "May you be surrounded by family and friends this Bakrid. Allah is there for everyone!"

