Monday, October 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. 5 bewitching drinks that will raise all spirits at your Halloween party

5 bewitching drinks that will raise all spirits at your Halloween party

As the clock strikes midnight, the Halloween party reaches its peak with a toast to the spooky season. The Halloween party with drinks is sure to be a memorable and spirited event that brings friends together for an unforgettable night.

Kristina Das Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2023 19:13 IST
Halloween Drinks
Image Source : FREEPIK Bewitching drinks for Halloween party.

Enter the spookiest season of the year with the highest of spirits this Halloween! Whether you’re celebrating at a haunting soiree at home, or an all-night party at your favourite haunt, we’re here to make sure your night is a spine-tingling affair with a special pick of Halloween-themed cocktails that will have your guests howling for more. From bubbling scarlet concoctions with mysterious ingredients to reanimated old-fashioned classics that are as scrumptious as they are sinister, each of these sinfully delicious recipes is sure to let you shapeshift into your most supernatural self. So prepare your cauldron for some wonderfully witchy brews this weekend and make your Halloween celebration fantastic!

GHOST EYES

Halloween Drinks - India Tv
GHOST EYES

Ingredients:

60ml Bacardi Carta Blanca

30ml Lychee Juice
15ml Lime 
7.5ml Blue Curacao syrup
Top up with Ginger Ale

Preparation: Build ingredients over ice and slowly pour blue curacao over the top. Serve in highball glass with 2 lychees stuffed with black olives, skewered, to make your ghostly eyes. Beware, the spirits are always watching.

BLOODY ZOMBIE

Halloween Drinks - India Tv
BLOODY ZOMBIE

Ingredients:

60ml Bacardi Carta Blanca
20ml Pineapple Juice
15ml Monin Pineapple Puree
7.5ml Grenadine
2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Preparation: Build up over ice. Add Grenadine in a pipette/dropper, and invite your guests to press it into the drink. Use a lemon shell with rum and light it up!

GRAVE DIGGER 

Halloween Drinks - India Tv
GRAVE DIGGER

Ingredients:

60ml Bacardi Anejo Cuatro
30ml Espresso
20ml Heavy cream
20ml Sugar syrup

Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a glass. Toast burnt marshmallow on a stick to use as garnish, along with cinnamon powder.

WITCH’S CAULDRON

Halloween Drinks - India Tv
WITCH’S CAULDRON

Ingredients:

50ml Bacardi Carta Blanca
30ml Cranberry Juice
20ml Lime Juice

Preparation: Stirred slowly is the witch’s brew, serves two. Shake all ingredients with ice strain into 2 pumpkin props and serve as shooters. Garnish with a burnt orange wedge.  

FRANKENSTEIN’S OLD FASHIONED

Halloween Drinks - India Tv
FRANKENSTEIN’S OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

60ml Bacardi Reserva Ocho
10ml Banana Caramel
2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Preparation: Stir all ingredients over ice, and strain into an old-fashioned glass with an ice block. Garnish with chocolate Halloween candy and enjoy! 

ALSO READ: Spooky Sangria to Poison Apple Martini: 5 easy cocktail recipes to elevate your Halloween party

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News