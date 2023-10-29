Spooky Sangria to Poison Apple Martini: 5 easy cocktail recipes to elevate your Halloween party

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Easy cocktail recipes to elevate your Halloween party.

Halloween is just around the corner and it’s time to start planning your spooky celebration! From decorations to costumes, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to throwing a Halloween party. But one thing that’s often overlooked is the drinks. A great cocktail can elevate your party and impress your guests. That’s why we have put together a list of 5 easy cocktail recipes that will take your Halloween party to the next level.

Spooky Sangria

Sangria is a crowd-pleasing drink that’s perfect for any occasion. But for Halloween, we’re going to give it a spooky twist. To make this deliciously creepy cocktail, you’ll need:

- 1 bottle of red wine

- 1 cup of apple cider

- 1/2 cup of brandy

- 1/4 cup of triple sec

- 2 apples, sliced

- 1 orange, sliced

- 1 lemon, sliced

- 3 cinnamon sticks

- 2 star anise pods

In a large pitcher, combine the red wine, apple cider, brandy, and triple sec. Stir well to combine. Then add in the sliced apples, orange, lemon, cinnamon sticks, and star anise pods. Give it another stir and let it sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. The longer it sits, the more the flavours will meld together. Serve in glasses over ice and enjoy your spooky sangria!

Witches’ Brew Punch

This punch not only looks spooky but also tastes delicious. It’s perfect for a large gathering and can be easily doubled or tripled depending on the number of guests. Here’s what you’ll need:

- 2 cups of orange juice

- 2 cups of pineapple juice

- 2 cups of cranberry juice

- 1 cup of ginger ale

- 1 cup of vodka (optional)

- Gummy worms (for garnish)

In a large punch bowl, combine the orange juice, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice. If you want to make it a little stronger, add a cup of vodka. Just be sure to label the punch if there are kids at the party. Right before serving, add the ginger ale to give it a little fizz. You can also add in some gummy worms for a spooky touch. Your guests will love this witches’ brew punch!

Poison Apple Martini

This martini is perfect for those who like a strong and slightly sweet drink. It’s also super easy to make! Here’s what you’ll need:

- 2 ounces of sour apple schnapps

- 2 ounces of vodka

- 1 ounce of cranberry juice

- Red food colouring

- Black sugar (for rimming the glass)

- Apple slices (for garnish)

In a shaker filled with ice, combine the sour apple schnapps, vodka, and cranberry juice. Add in a few drops of red food colouring to give it a deep red colour. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass rimmed with black sugar. Garnish with an apple slice and enjoy this poison apple martini!

Black Magic Margarita

Margaritas are always a hit at parties and this black magic version is perfect for Halloween. Here’s what you’ll need:

- 2 ounces of silver tequila

- 1 ounce of triple sec

- 1/2 ounce of lime juice

- 1/2 ounce of simple syrup

- Activated charcoal capsules (available at most health food stores)

- Black salt (for rimming the glass)

- Lime wedges (for garnish)

To make the black salt rim, mix equal parts of black salt and regular salt on a small plate. Wet the rim of your glass with a lime wedge and then dip it in the salt mixture. Set aside. In a shaker filled with ice, combine the tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and simple syrup. Carefully open one activated charcoal capsule and sprinkle it into the shaker. Shake well and strain into your prepared glass. Garnish with a lime wedge and enjoy this black magic margarita!

Ghostly White Russian

This cocktail is perfect for those who like a creamy and sweet drink. It’s also really easy to make! Here’s what you’ll need:

- 2 ounces of vodka

- 1 ounce of coffee liqueur

- 1 ounce of heavy cream

- 1/2 ounce of simple syrup

- Red food colouring

- Mini marshmallows (for garnish)

In a shaker filled with ice, combine the vodka, coffee liqueur, heavy cream, and simple syrup. Add a few drops of red food colouring to give it a ghostly touch. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Top with mini marshmallows for a spooky garnish. Sip on this ghostly white Russian while telling scary stories at your Halloween party.

