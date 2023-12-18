Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 benefits of drinking guava leaf tea in winter.

Winter is the season of cold and chilly weather, which brings with it an increased risk of catching illnesses and infections. During this season, it is crucial to boost our immune system and keep our bodies warm and healthy. While most people turn to traditional remedies such as hot soups and herbal teas, there is one tea that stands out for its numerous health benefits - guava leaf tea.

Here we have mentioned 5 benefits of drinking guava leaf tea in winter.

Boosts immune system: Drinking guava leaf tea can help boost our immune system. The leaves contain high levels of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps strengthen our immune system and fight off infections. A cup of guava leaf tea a day can help keep the doctor away.

Relieves cold and flu symptoms: The leaves contain natural compounds with anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract and ease coughing and sore throat. Moreover, the high levels of vitamin C in guava leaf tea can also help shorten the duration of illness by boosting the body's immunity.

Soothes digestive issues: The winter season can also bring about digestive issues such as indigestion, bloating, and constipation. Guava leaf tea has been traditionally used to soothe these issues due to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Regulates blood sugar levels: Regularly drinking guava leaf tea can help regulate blood sugar levels. Various studies have shown that the leaves contain compounds that have a hypoglycemic effect, meaning they can help lower blood sugar levels.

Promotes skin health: Guava leaf tea can help improve skin health due to its high levels of antioxidants and vitamin C. These compounds help fight free radicals that damage skin cells and cause premature ageing.

How to make guava leaf tea?

Now that you know the benefits of drinking guava leaf tea in winter let's look at how you can make it at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup of water

2-3 fresh guava leaves

Honey or sugar (optional)

Directions:

1. Bring one cup of water to a boil.

2. Wash 2-3 fresh guava leaves thoroughly and add them to the boiling water.

3. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes.

4. Strain the tea into a cup.

5. You can add honey or sugar for sweetness if desired.

It is recommended to drink guava leaf tea 2-3 times a day for maximum benefits.

So, instead of reaching for a cup of hot cocoa or coffee, try incorporating guava leaf tea into your daily routine for a healthier and happier winter season.

