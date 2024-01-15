3 delightful traditional recipes to elevate your Makar Sankranti celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delicious recipes for Makar Sankranti celebration.

India celebrates Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival with diverse regional traditions. Each state adds its flavour to the celebrations, which are known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri and Maghi in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam, and Pongal in South India.

Like any other Indian celebration, Makar Sankranti is centred around food. Delicious dishes produced with local and seasonal vegetables are served during the event.

Chef Kunal Kapoor has suggested three delicious traditional meals to enhance your celebration on this auspicious day as we bring in the festival of harvest. Using these tasty goodies, which range from savoury to sweet, gives the event a taste explosion.

TIL GUR LADOO

Ingredients

1½ cups Sesame seeds

1 tbsp Desi Ghee or 1/3rd tbsp Saffola Gold Oil

1 ¼ cup of grated Gur (Jaggery)

1tsp Cardamom powder

Steps to Follow:

Begin by toasting the sesame seeds on medium heat. Keep stirring while toasting to maintain an even heat distribution. Once toasted, transfer to another container to cool. Heat a pan and add the ghee or Saffola Gold oil to it. Next, add in the jaggery and begin melting it on low heat. Once the jaggery starts foaming, cook for about a minute. We need to cook the jaggery to a softball stage. To check this, keep a bowl of cold water along. Drop a bit of the cooking jaggery into the water. On cooling, the jaggery should have formed a soft ball that is not too sticky and holds a bit of its shape. To check the structure and density, drop the ball of jaggery on the working surface. It should make a tiny thud sound. At the softball stage, mix the toasted sesame into the pan. Turn off the flame and mix the sesame quickly into the jaggery. Once mixed well, add the cardamom powder. Finally, allow the mixture to cool to the point that it is easy to hold in your hand. Do not over-cool the mixture, otherwise it will harden and set. Wet your hand and then using a spoon put a small portion of the mixture in your hand. Be careful as it still may be hot. Gently shape the mixture into a ball using wet hands.

PEANUT CHIKKI

Ingredients

Gur (grated) – 2 cups

Desi ghee or Saffola Gold oil – for greasing

Peanuts (unsalted) – 2 cups

Steps to Follow:

Heat a pan and add peanuts to roast them lightly. Remove and gently crush them to split them. Keep them aside. In a fresh pan add jaggery and then place it on low heat. Allow the jaggery to melt and start boiling. Once it changes colour take a spoonful of molten jaggery and drop it in cold water. Remove the piece of jaggery from the water and check if it crackles between the teeth with a cracking sound. Also, ensure it is not chewy. At this stage, add the peanuts and mix them thoroughly. On a chopping board or a marble top, grease lightly with desi ghee or Saffola Gold oil. Remove the hot peanuts onto this greased surface and using a metal plate or a greased plastic film on top, firm press it to spread it. Roll out the mixture thin using a rolling pin. Shape them into round ones. Allow it to completely cool and once hardened serve.

AMRITSARI PINDI CHOLE

Ingredients

To boil Chole (Chickpeas)

2cups of Kabuli chana or Chickpeas (small size)

6cups of Water

3-4 slices of driedAmla

1½ tbsp Tea Leaves

Salt– To taste

1½ tsp Baking Soda

For Chole Masala

3-4 nos Dry red chillies

1-2nosBayleaf

6tbsp Coriander seeds

3tbsp Cumin

10-12nos Peppercorn

7-8nos Cloves

7-8nos Cardamom

A small piece of Mace

3nos Cinnamon (1inch)

¼ no Nutmeg

3nos Black cardamom

2tsp Ajwain

2tbsp Kasoorimethi (dried)

4tbsp Anardana Powder

2½ tbspAmchur powder

For Wet Masala

½ cup Saffola Gold Oil

½ tsp Heeng (asafoetida)

2tsp Garlic chopped

1tbsp Ginger chopped

2nos green chilli Slit

½ cup Onion chopped

½ tsp Turmeric

¾ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

3tbsp Chole Masala

A dash of Water

¾ cup Tomatoes (freshly pureed)

Black salt–to taste salt–to taste

2tbsp Tamarind Water

For Tempering

1tbsp Desi Ghee

1tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

For Garnish

Boiled Potato diced

Paneer Cubes

Pickled Chilli

Onion Rings

Steps to Follow:

For Chole Masala

Dry roast all the spices, grind them into a powder and mix them.

For Boiling Chole

Soak the chole overnight. Drain the water, add fresh water (6 cups) and place them in the cooker. Separately boil the tea leaves in 2 cups of water for 2 minutes, strain and add the tea water in the pressure cooker along with salt, baking soda and a few dried amla slices. Allow the cooker to whistle 6-7 times on medium flame. Once done, remove from heat and keep aside.

For Wet Masala

Heat Saffola Gold oil in an iron kadai, add heeng and then add onion and brown them. Add ginger, garlic and chillies. Add turmeric, chilli powder and coriander powder. Now add the chole masala and cook it. Stir the masala occasionally till it releases oil, and then add the boiled choleContinue cooking the chole in the masala, without adding any water. Once tempered, they will release oilGently mash some of the chole with a spatula. It will help make the curry thicker. Add amchur and a dash of tamarind water, salt, black salt and water to the chole mixture. Allow it to boil and thicken up the chickpea stew. Check and adjust the seasoning, add diced potato, paneer and chopped coriander to the curry.

For Final Tempering

Separately heat ghee and add chilli powder. Add it to the chole and serve hot.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2024: How is this auspicious festival celebrated in different states of India? Know here