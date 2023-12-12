10 alcoholic beverages that can significantly elevate your holiday spirit

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 10 selective alcoholic beverages for festivity.

Holiday cheer, festivity, and a bit of excess go hand in hand. The correct alcoholic beverage selection can greatly improve your holiday mood, whether you are throwing a party for friends and family or just want to relax after a long day of celebrations.

Here's a thoughtfully curated list of the top 10 alcohol selections to infuse an extra touch of merriment into your holiday celebrations.

Champagne or Sparkling Wine: Kick off your festivities with a burst of effervescence. Champagne or sparkling wine instantly adds glamour and celebration, perfect for toasting to the good times. Explore Madeira at Food Square's extensive collection, featuring choices from around the globe.

Mulled Wine: Warm up your winter gatherings with the rich, spiced aroma of mulled wine. This cosy, heated red wine infused with spices like cinnamon, cloves, and orange peel is a festive classic, bringing a comforting touch to any holiday occasion. Get your spices from The Spice Mill at Food Square, where our experts can craft your mulling mix, or try our in-house blend.

Eggnog with a Twist: Elevate the traditional eggnog by incorporating a splash of dark rum, bourbon, or brandy. This creamy concoction, topped with a sprinkle of nutmeg, becomes a nostalgic treat capturing the essence of the season.

Craft Cocktails: Hone your mixology skills with craft cocktails. Consider seasonal options such as a cranberry mule, apple cider bourbon punch, or a spiced gin and tonic. Experimenting with unique flavours adds a personalized touch to your festivities.

Fine Whiskeys and Bourbons: For those with an appreciation for the depth and complexity of spirits, a selection of fine whiskeys or bourbons is essential. Sip and savour the rich, warming notes that these premium spirits bring to the table.

Craft Beers: Explore a diverse range of craft beers to cater to different palates. From spiced winter ales to rich stouts, the world of craft beer offers options that can complement various holiday dishes.

Festive Liqueurs: Infuse your celebrations with seasonal flavours using festive liqueurs. Consider peppermint schnapps for a holiday-inspired hot chocolate or gingerbread liqueur to add a spicy kick to your cocktails.

Rosé or Light White Wine: For those who prefer lighter beverages during the holidays, a crisp and refreshing rosé or light white wine can be the perfect choice, offering a delicate option.

Flavoured Vodkas: Experiment with flavoured vodkas to craft unique and vibrant cocktails. Whether it's cranberry-infused vodka for a festive Cosmo or vanilla vodka for a holiday twist on a classic martini, the possibilities are endless.

Mocktail Options: Lastly, consider those who prefer non-alcoholic options. At Food Square, they offer a wide selection of non-alcoholic drinks from around the globe. Create sophisticated mocktails using fresh fruits, herbs, and quality mixers to ensure everyone can partake in the celebration.

Here's to a season filled with warmth, joy, and delightful libations! Cheers!

(With IANS Inputs)

