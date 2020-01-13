Makar Sankranti 2020: Til laddoos to peanut chikkis, make these delicacies with easy-breezy recipes

India is a land of beautiful festivals. There are a huge number of festivals that are celebrated all through the year and one amongst those is the auspicious festival of the Hindus-- Makar Sankranti. The festival is around the corner and will be celebrated on January 15 this year. Makar Sankranti celebrates the new grains that are newly harvested and are given due respect in the celebrations. Khichri, Til, and Gur are the majorly relished, besides other grains. It, therefore, becomes a ritual to make dishes out of them that are relished during this time.

Ther are a lot of dishes that are made during this festival but we will discuss two dishes that are popular and are easy to make. They are none other than til laddoos and peanut chikkis. Find below the easy recipes of these delicacies here:

1. Til Ke Laddoo

You can't think of celebrating the festival of Makar Sankranti without these! Here's the recipe:

INGREDIENTS-

1 cup sesame seeds

3 tablespoon ghee

1/2 cup water

1 cup powdered jaggery

5 powdered green cardamom1

PROCEDURE:

Roast the sesame seeds in a flat pan on medium heat till they are pale golden in colour and turn aromatic.

Add jaggery and water and melt it to form a thick syrup.

It's now time to add the seeds to the syrup along with cardamom powder.

Make balls out of them and serve

2. Peanut Chikki

These make winters all the more special. Here's the recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup peanuts (moong phali)

½ cup tightly packed jaggery powder

2 tablespoons water

Oil for greasing

PROCEDURE:

Remove the peel of the peanuts and crush them.

Heat sugar in a pan with 1/2 cup of water until thick.

Boil syrup until hard crack and add peanuts and mix thoroughly.

Grease a tray and spread the mixture.

Cut into square pieces when cooled and serve

