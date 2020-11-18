5 foods which will perfect align with your yoga routine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THE_BOLLYWOOD_LIFE Foods to have with yoga routine

It's no news that yoga plays an important role in shaping your health. Be it mental stress or physical inactivity, yoga is the answer. But is it enough? Well, unfortunately it is not. Keeping the right kind of balance between the food you eat and the workout you do is extremely important for your body to show the desired results. If you a practicing yoga everyday and having all kinds of junk foods and fried meals it may not do much good to your physical health and rather makes you lethargic or sluggish. Therefore, opting for a satvik meal which makes you feel light, energetic and enthusiastic diet is a must. So, here we are with 5 types of foods which will perfectly align with your yoga regime and will boost your health. Take a look

Moringa green tea

Everyone is either a chai or a coffee lover and is guilty of sipping onto too many cups every day. Even though we love our hot beverages, they have their own positives and negatives. Switching these with a healthier alternative like Moringa Green tea gives you all the benefits of green tea with the nourishment of green booster Moringa. It is filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidant properties which help build strength and boosted immunity. It also helps maintain bone & joint health, regulate metabolism and aid in weight management thus bringing you much closer to your desired weight and health goals.

Dill leaves

They are green foods that are not only good stress busters but also boost your immunity. Dill leaves are especially great for women as it stimulates and regulates menstrual flow and helps with the spasmodic menstrual pain in young girls. Women who face absence of menstruation due to being exposed to cold or are anaemic can benefit from including dill leaves in their diet too. Ladies can use the same after childbirth to increase the quantum of their breast milk.

Cauliflower stem

Everyone loves cauliflower and when talking about foods to aid yoga, cauliflower is a veggie whose stem is quite overlooked and not fully used. The stem of cauliflower is often neglected but is nutritious. Cauliflower stalks are higher in fibre, calcium and vitamin C. Thus, chop those stems and boil them in a pressure cooker to use it with other vegetables, make tasty soups, or sautee them with the vegetable itself for healthy meals.

Amla

As we all know fruits are loaded with nutrients like vitamins, minerals etc. that are important for a good over-all health and well-being. The Indian Gooseberry or more commonly known as Amla is one such fruit that is highly underrated but has a lot to offer. Amla contains the highest vitamin C content (600mg/100 g) amongst the citrus fruits which helps in boosting our body's immunity that in turn helps fight infections. Amla is one of the most versatile fruits since it can be eaten as dried amla too along with fresh amla. It has the same nutritional value as fresh ones and therefore can be stored and eaten all year as a fruit, fresh juice or powder. So go ahead and add this tangy fruit to your food and drink diet and enjoy the added immunity boost to your body.

Barley

Barley is a great superfood that contains essential vitamins and minerals and is an excellent source of dietary fibre and in particular soluble fibre. This is so because unlike many grains which contain fibre only in the outer bran layer, barley contains fibre throughout the entire kernel. So whether you are consuming barley in its whole grain form or a processed barley product, its dietary fibres which include beta-glucan soluble fibre, is available in the products which have a positive impact in improving blood glucose levels and aids in weight loss. Not only barley grains but barley water is also useful as it is said to help with kidney stones.

With inputs from IANS.