Sonam Kapoor exudes style and perfection in all Dior ensembles at Paris Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor is without a doubt one of the most stylish celebrities in the world and her latest outing at Paris Fashion Week was no different. She was seen exuding style and perfection in all beige ensembles from Dior’s autumn winter 2023-2024 collection. The diva was seen donning a beige dress and a classic trench coat, exuding her trademark style and perfection.

The beige dress was a classy strapless number with intricate detailing on the bodice. The dress had a pleated design around the waist and ended with an elegant flare. To complete the look, Sonam wore a classic beige trench coat with wide lapels and double-breasted buttons. This extended up to her calves, giving her a chic and sophisticated look.

The overall look was accessorised with a pair of golden danglers, a black sling bag, and a pair of black statement loafers. She completed her look with a sleek middle-parted hair-do and subtle makeup. No doubt, Sonam stole the show at the Paris Fashion Week with her impeccable sense of style. She took to her Instagram handle to share her latest from the glorious event. Take a look:

Her latest look has set some major fashion goals for many young girls out there who admire Sonam’s fashion sense. It’s amazing how Sonam knows how to mix things up and pull off looks like these effortlessly. All in all, she just nailed it with this amazing ensemble.

Not only does Sonam know how to make heads turn with her style, but she also knows how to carry it off confidently. She is indeed an inspiration when it comes to fashion. Her latest appearance at the Paris Fashion Week is proof that she’s one of the top fashion icons in the world and she can pull off any look with ease.

On the work front, the gorgeous actress is all set to feature in Shome Makhija's Blind. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles. It is set to release on Jio Cinema on July 7.

