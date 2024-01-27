Shehnaaz Gill turns 30: Five styles you can easily recreate from the diva

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shehnaaz Gill turns 30: 5 styles you can recreate

Shehnaaz Gill, the vivacious and beloved personality, is now celebrating her 30th birthday, and true to her style, she showcased an array of looks that are both chic and easily replicable. From red carpet glamour to casual denim, here are five distinct styles from her celebration that you can effortlessly recreate.

Red carpet saree elegance:

Shehnaaz dazzled on the red carpet in a saree that exuded grace and glamour. To recreate this look, choose a beautifully draped saree in a colour that complements your style. You can find various options on Navyasa by Liva to find Shehnaaz-inspired floral sarees. Opt for intricate detailing and pair it with elegant accessories like statement earrings and a clutch. This ensemble is perfect for any formal event where you want to make a lasting impression.

Punjabi chic:

Known as "Punjab Ki Katrina," Shehnaaz's Punjabi look was a celebration of vibrant colours and traditional charm. Embrace this lively style by choosing a Punjabi outfit with bold hues and intricate embroidery. Add traditional accessories like jhumkas and bangles to complete the look. Whether it's a festive occasion or a family gathering, this style is bound to turn heads.

Denim delight:

Shehnaaz effortlessly blended casual and chic with her denim look. To recreate this laid-back style, pair your favourite denim jeans with a stylish top or shirt. You can choose a denim-on-denim look or mix and match with contrasting colours, you can also find several denim options on Lee Cooper. This versatile ensemble is perfect for a casual day out or a relaxed evening with friends.

White oversized shirt, blue jeans:

For those who appreciate simplicity with a touch of sophistication, Shehnaaz's white oversized shirt and blue jeans ensemble is a classic choice. Find a crisp white shirt with an oversized fit and pair it with your favourite blue jeans. This timeless combination works for various occasions, whether it's a brunch date or a casual outing.

Black cut-out dress:

Shehnaaz turned heads in a stylish black cut-out dress, showcasing her bold and contemporary side. To replicate this look, find a black dress with modern cut-out details that flatter your figure. Keep accessories minimal to let the dress take centre stage. This outfit is perfect for a night out on the town or any event where you want to make a trendy statement.

In celebrating her 30th birthday, Shehnaaz Gill has not only given us glimpses into her vibrant personality but also provided style inspiration for diverse occasions. Whether you're drawn to the elegance of a red carpet saree or the casual charm of denim, Shehnaaz's fashion journey offers something for everyone. Embrace her styles and make them your own as you step out with confidence and flair.