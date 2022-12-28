Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai: Celebs went dramatic this year with over-the-top fashion

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Celebs' over-the-top fashion statement

This year, many Bollywood actresses including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor to Nora Fatehi flaunted their over-the-top fashion skills to the world. From gracing fashion shows to walking on the ramp to creating fashionable red carpet-looks, our favourite love to dabble with experimental styling, unconventional silhouettes and dramatic outfits. As the year 2022 comes to an end, here’s looking at celebs who surely went high on drama while making a statement.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra stole all the limelight when she made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white gown at an event for Bulgari in Paris. Priyanka stepped out in a ruffle detailing, strap pattern gown. The actress was one of the celebrities in attendance at the star-studded evening which also included the likes of Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and K-pop sensation Lisa. She dazzled in the black gown with a plunging neckline that featured ivory ruffled detailing all along the sides. The outfit is by a London-based designer Robert Wun.

Deepika Padukone

The actress who checked into the French Riviera for the 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, played muse to fashion designer house Louis Vuitton and picked an elaborate black and gold gown for the red carpet. She turned up the heat in a bodycon gown which came intricately detailed in black and gold threads and featured dramatic shoulder capes with black fringes.

Next, for FIFA World Cup 2022 outfit, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a white shirt and tan coloured leather overcoat, loose black pants paired with a statement black belt. She kept her hair in a sleek bun to complement her look. The actress created history when she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy at Lusail Iconic Stadium. The actress joined legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony. For the unversed, Deepika is the global ambassador of the brand

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved she is a stunner as she walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. It seems that the actress saved her best look for the third day as she grace the red carpet in a pastel-pink gown. The ogle-worthy outfit by designer Gaurav Gupta was a sight to behold. In an elaborated sculptured shoulder pleated pastel pink shimmery gown, Aishwarya looked breathtakingly beautiful. She upped the glam quotient with dramatic eye makeup, pink-hued lips and highlighter. Ditching her middle-parted hairstyle, the actress slayed in side-swept soft curls.

Sonam Kapoor

During the Red Sea International Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor made some serious heads turn in a gorgeous red gown and for the Vanity Fair dinner, she donned a dramatic yellow gown. Her gown is a creation of the international luxury bridal label of Sara Mrad. She completed her look with statement jewellery from Chopard.

Nora Fatehi

The actress made jaws drop with her bold and dramatic dressing sense. Nora, who loves experimenting with her looks has left us all mesmerised in a blue outfit. styled sleeves, a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hemline, the actress looked extremely beautiful and sassy.

