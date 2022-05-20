Masoom Minawala on Cannes 2022, democratizing fashion & downside of being an influencer | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASOOM MINAWALA Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala Mehta has been at the forefront when it comes to blurring the lines between India and the global fashion industry. From walking the red of Cannes to attending Milan Fashion Week and from featuring on cover pages of magazines like Vogue and Brides Story to being an ally at UN Women India, Masoom has been making waves in the fashion industry.

As the entrepreneur and global influencer walked the red carpet of Cannes 2022, India TV, in an exclusive conversation spoke to her about democratizing fashion, the downside of being an influencer and of course about the French Riviera. Here are excerpts:

You have been to Cannes multiple times, how would you describe your experience? Have there been any changes that you have observed over the years?

Masoom: Walking down the red carpet of Cannes is a new experience every year. For me, Cannes is reflective of my growth. There has of course been a visible increase in South-Asian representation and it fills my heart with joy.

While social media gives influencers immense love, they are also targeted for everything under the sun. Last time, when you were at Cannes you were trolled for your look. How did you deal with it? Do things like these affect your choices?

Masoom: I have realised that the content industry across the globe is one that is very directly in the eye of the public. So, naturally, criticism for us is also on public platforms. I have learnt to accept this gracefully and understand that as long as I’m staying true to myself or my personal style, it doesn’t matter.

Being a popular influencer how would you describe the link between India and the global fashion industry?

Masoom: I can vouch for the fact that the Indian fashion industry is building its strong roots globally. I’m telling you this from personal experience, whenever I’ve worn an Indian silhouette in Europe or while travelling, strangers have walked up to me asking me for my outfit details. That’s the power of Indian fashion.

You have been to Cannes, Milan and several other prestigious events representing the country in the front rows. It is a daunting task. What goes into preparation?

Masoom: Honestly, as much of a fun experience these events are, it is a work trip and there’s a huge responsibility that comes with it. Single-handedly attending the Fashion week or Cannes Film Festival with my team back in India is really not an easy chore but we make it work by giving our 100%.

How do you plan to push the boundaries of creativity and democratize fashion?

Masoom: It’s always been quality over quantity for me and that for anybody is the first step towards democratising fashion.