Live a holistic lifestyle; add sustainable athleisure fashion in your wardrobe, suggests Kanupriya Mundhra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIVEAASTEY Live a holistic lifestyle; add sustainable fashion

We have witnessed millennials opting for healthy living and a conscious lifestyle with sustainability being of utmost importance. When it comes to fashion, many people have shifted to sustainable activewear to look trendy yet taking care of the environment. Among the brands making waves on the internet, one is Aastey that was started in 2020 amidst the pandemic by Kanupriya Mundhra along with her partner Jeevika Tyagi with the idea of living an active life. The size-inclusive sustainable activewear brand cater to women irrespective of size, colour, age or body type. The brand started with its one-of-a-kind sustainable and size-inclusive leggings, and currently, it has redefined fitness athleisure for women in the truest sense.

Besides size-inclusive and sustainable outfits, Aastey emphasizes mindful living by creating an environment that does not exploit the earth. Among a variety of activewear outfits, let's have a look at some of its hottest trends redefining athleisure fashion.

Speaking about the journey in Aastey, Kanupriya says, "It has been a rollercoaster ride with all the highs and lows. I am delighted to get 360-degree exposure while scaling Aastey to a new level. At Aastey, we believe in creating timeless designs that are in sync with the fashion culture and trends."

Adding to it, she stated that the apparel designed under the brand resonates with women across India. "Every theme and collection launched by Aastey has a meaning which evokes a sense of being present at the moment", she added.

Also read: 5 Kiara Advani looks to steal if you are a bridesmaid

Also read: Pooja Hegde decks up in silk saree for brother's wedding, fans ask her 'beauty secret'

Read More Lifestyle News