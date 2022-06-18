Saturday, June 18, 2022
     
Father’s Day 2022: Give your dad a makeover on this special day

Father’s Day 2022: Dads are super special in everyone’s life. They are so busy taking care of their family that they forget to take care of themselves. Many of us forget that dad’s also like to relax in their free time. They also want to look up to date with time but, they do not express their feelings openly. So, for your loving father, plan a relaxing makeover session and surprise them!

Charu Jain
Published on: June 18, 2022
Father’s Day 2022: Who does not like a little bit of grooming? People like to stay up to date with trends and grooming is all about how one likes to take care of their appearance. Be it by regular exercise to tone the body or by following styling or makeup trends. On this father’s day why not plan a small makeover session to surprise him. This small change from their routine lifestyle will give them relaxation, confidence, and positive energy.

Not only women but men also are very particular about their looks. Similarly, fathers who do not often express their feelings also look up to actors of their age. They find heroes like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan attractive because of their groomed personalities and how these actors take care of their appearances. You can also plan a makeover session from your nearby salon and fulfil your dad’s desire to look like a star.

1. New stylish clothes and accessories

Reset your dad’s wardrobe this father’s Day. Remove all old-fashioned clothes and shop for new ones. Clothes that suit your father’s personality and leave a lasting impression on the other person will be the best choice. Also, add some chunky accessories into his wardrobe right from cool pairs of sunglasses to stylish watches, perfumes and belts.

2. New hair colour and haircut

Right from Bollywood actors to common men, people are acing grey hair, or shall we say salt and pepper look. But, if your father is willing to change it, you can choose a hair colour that will make him look young and fresh. Brown and black are evergreen colours when it comes to dyeing hair. Also, get I'm a new hair cut and some beard grooming!

3. Buy him shoes

Dads and their love of shoes can never fade. A couple of new shoes to their collection will bring a huge smile to their face. Make sure you get your dads the trendiest and most comfortable shoes to flaunt in front of their friends.

Don't miss the opportunity to make your father happy this father's day!

 

