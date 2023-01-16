BLACKPINK Jennie's hottest looks will make you fall in love with the K-pop star all over again | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Check out some hottest looks of birthday girl Jennie that went viral on social media

BLACKPINK Jennie is one of those rare K-pop idols who looks cute, pretty and hot at the same time. Jennie has been effortless when it comes to sartorial choices and she never misses a chance to impress BLINKS. For instance, this year she was in Hong Kong, busy with a BLACKPINK concert when she celebrated her birthday. The South Korean star was seen dressed in a black dress for the evening.

As she stepped on the stage with other BLACKPINK members -- Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa -- BLINKS went into a frenzy. They took to Twitter to share photos and videos of Jennie swooning over her and wishing her on birthday. Check Jennie's viral videos and photos here:

Not just in Hong Kong, but Jennie always manages to set the temperature soaring with her fashion outings. Take a look at her hottest looks here:

Jennie slaying in a mesh dress

Jennie rocking an off-shoulder dress

Turning up the heat in a green skirt

Rocking a cutout dress like a pro

Going bold in red

Meanwhile, Jennie also posted photos from her birthday eve. She looked adorable dressed in a fluffy pink dress. What caught everybody's attention was the adorable pink bunny hat that she wore. Sharing the photos, she wrote a Korean on Instagram. "Happy birthday! Photo by Hokkaebi Thank you for all the blinks who already congratulated me," her caption reads.

Wishing BLACKPINK's Jennie a very happy birthday!

