Athiya Shetty looks breathtaking in Anamika Khanna's embroidered couture ensemble; KL Rahul reacts

Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for the renowned designer Anamika Khanna, in a beige captivating handcrafted floor-length dress. The actress walked the ramp on the sixth day of the India Couture Week. Athiya's outfit was an amalgamation of contemporary and vintage elements, featuring 3D applique work, florals, pearls and thread work with a thigh-high slit. She chose a statement necklace to accessorise her look, complementing embroidered attire with a glam makeup look.

The ace designer Anamika Khanna displayed her outfits that had both a sequence and were influenced by art that have both contemporary and vintage elements. KL Rahul was quick to react to Athiya's walk. He posted a clip of the actress-wife's walking the ramp ans write, "My stunning wife (white heart emoji) @athiyashetty." Athiya re-posted the clip on her Instagram and captioned it, "My whole heart (white heart emojis)."

Speaking about her designer for the show, Athiya said, “Apart from being a wonderful artist, she’s a great person, and that comes across in her work and designs. Anamika’s genuine and compassionate nature effortlessly manifested in her designs, creating a profound connection between the designer, her work, and the people who wear her creations.”

Athiya revealed that Anamika had also designed her wedding lehenga. As Anamika thought about the significance of the occasion, Athiya continued, "Anamika had also made her wedding lehenga and she didn't have to care about anything at all."

Anamika’s collection this year was an emotional journey, "Through my collection I have aimed to infuse the calmness of the old world, fostering a sense of appreciation for love and genuine emotions," Anamika added.

Fans' reaction to Athiya's look

Reacting to Athiya Shetty's ramp walk, a user said, "Athiya Shetty really chose the wrong industry to be in. She’s a born model." Another added, "She really should’ve been a model! Athiya Shetty would’ve sure shot, been a supermodel!" A third comment read, "Hands down the best walk of all and entire fashion week," read another comment.

