Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in gold bralette & thigh-high slit skirt for Varun Bahl at ICW 2023 | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar dazzled in gold as a showstopper for ace designer Varun Bahl at India Couture Week 2023. Bhumi Pednekar walked the ramp in a thigh-high slit fishnet skirt featuring long trails. She paired it with a bralette with gold hand embroidery with utmost sophistication and grace. Her look was accentuated with statement jewellery and floral patchwork on the outfit. Her bold smokey eyes and blushed cheeks definitely raise her glam quotient. For the hairstyle, she chose to add a wavy touch to her open tresses. Bhumi amped her look with metallic heels.

Bhumi's pictures and videos from the fashion show went viral, leaving fans in awe of her look. Talking about turning a muse for Varun Bahl, Bhumi said, "I have known Varun for 17 years and he never ceases to amaze me. I would love to wear this for a red carpet as the silhouettes is so beautiful, and would complement all our Indian body types. It is so sexy and is super versatile." The actress' show was attended by famous personalities from the fashion world including fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Bhumi's sister Samkisha Pandekar among others.

Varun Bahl's collection

Varun Bahl's collection 'Inner Bloom' celebrated flora and fauna. It showcases artisanal embroideries with beautiful 3D flowers that are synonymous with the brand, focussing on young and playful silhouettes that bring a fresh and contemporary feel to the designs in vivid hues. His collection also includes bridal couture pieces that cater to the contemporary and modern bride. The designs are dreamy, experimental, fun, and edgy, while maintaining a strong emphasis on fine handwork.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the professional front, Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film 'Afwaah', which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will feature in be seen in 'The Lady Killer'. It is an upcoming suspense drama thriller which follows the whirlwind romance of small-town 'playboy Arjun Kapoor and a 'self-destructive beauty', played by Bhumi.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari brings grace & royalty to India Couture Week 2023; reveals her fashion mantra

Read More Lifestyle News