Aditi Rao Hydari brings grace & royalty to India Couture Week 2023; reveals her fashion mantra

Follow us on Image Source : RITU KUMAR Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for her gorgeous beauty, always impresses her fans with her charm and grace. On Wednesday night, she turned muse for ace designer Ritu Kumar for her fashion show at India Couture Week. She walked the ramp wearing an ivory ensemble that featured the esque handcrafted details over the skirt and the blouse. Her ensemble included a beige-hued wide-panelled skirt featuring distinct and unique chikankari work.

For the glam, she wore a full-sleeved jacket styled blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and mirrorwork. Aditi kept minimal makeup. Ditching heavy accessories, the actress opted for a silver ­maangtika that had pearl drops in the end.

Aditi Rao's fashion mantra

During the media interaction post-show, Aditi opened up about what fashion means to her. She said, "I don’t have a fashion mantra, that’s my fashion mantra. I believe that we should wear clothes then that they should wear us. It should not be peer pressure or any burden. We should have fun with the clothes that we wear. I think what is more important is to love yourself and love what you wear and that is what truly matters."

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani channels her inner Barbie as she walks ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock at ICW 2023 | VIDEO

Ritu Kumar's collection

Ritu Kumar paid homage to India's vast repository of design and craft. The collection encapsulates a new feminine aesthetic through heritage textiles and nuanced classicism on dresses, jackets, capes and anarkalis. The complexity of the glittering 'kasab' and floral 'kashidakari' are laid out with couture tailoring which makes the collection timeless and familiar while paving the way for what’s to come.

Made for the modern Indian woman, the collection was all about sequins, mirrors, and shimmery embellishments. For what ace designer is known for giving a modern touch to old fashion trends.

Aditi Rao's work front

Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness'. The film is made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at Cannes Film Festival. The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh to collaborate with Cheap Thrills singer Sia? Duo’s photo excites fans

Read More Lifestyle News