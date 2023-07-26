Kiara Advani channels her inner Barbie as she walks ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock at ICW 2023 | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAGE Kiara Advani walks the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani set the ramp on fire as she walked for ace couturiers Falguni and Shane at the first day of the 16th edition of India Couture Week in Delhi to a packed audience. The India Couture Week kicked off with an amazing display of fashion and elegance. Living up to the hype created by Barbie, the JuggJugg Jeeyo actress looked regal in a dark shimmery pink lehenga with thigh-high slit, and a matching choli with silver hand embroidery.

As she glided down the ramp, all eyes were on the breathtaking ensemble from the 'Renaissance Reverie' collection, unveiled by Falguni Shane Peacock at the opening show of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2023 on Tuesday. To complete her stunning Barbie look, Kiara opted for a minimalistic approach, she went for a no-accessory look, complementing her attire with a soft, subtle makeup style that accentuated her natural beauty.

Talking about the same, Kiara Advani said, "I feel absolutely stunning in this outfit and I always feel that whenever I am dressed in them. Two days ago my manager asked if I wanted to see the clothes and I said it’s Falguni and Shane, they will give me something stunning and they always supersede my expectations."

Known for larger than life shows, Falguni and Shane Peacock inaugurated the 16th edition of India Couture Week at the opulent Taj Palace in New Delhi. The evening commenced with a captivating dance performance, setting the perfect tone for the fashion extravaganza that awaited the audience. This year, Falguni and Shane Peacock paid a glorious homage to the Renaissance era, blending rich Indian culture, traditional techniques, and exquisite craftsmanship seamlessly into their creations.

The fashion gala, organised jointly by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India, is being held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi.

