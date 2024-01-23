Ananya Panday makes Paris Haute Couture Week debut in Rahul Mishra's ensemble | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ananya Panday makes Paris Haute Couture Week debut.

The world of fashion is always buzzing with new trends, designs and collections. Every season, designers showcase their latest creations at the highly coveted fashion weeks around the globe. One such event that recently took place was the Paris Haute Couture Week where the biggest names in fashion came together to showcase their exquisite designs. This year, the event was made even more special with the debut of Bollywood's newest starlet, Ananya Panday on the runway.

Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood with the film 'Student of the Year 2', has quickly become a fashion icon for the youth. Her effortless and chic style has made her a favourite among many fashion enthusiasts. It comes as no surprise that she was chosen by designer Rahul Mishra to be the showstopper for his collection at the Paris Haute Couture Week.

Rahul Mishra is known for his intricate and detailed designs. Ananya Panday graced the runway in a stunning ensemble from Rahul Mishra's collection. Social media is buzzing over Ananya Panday's debut at Rahul Mishra's upcoming Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Ananya graced the ramp walk donning a couture ensemble by Mishra, part of his Superheroes collection—a tribute to insects' crucial function in our biodiversity.

During the Paris fashion show, Ananya wore a miniskirt covered in sequins that shone in black, white, and gold. It has a form-hugging silhouette that accentuates her trim figure, a plunging back design, a strapless silhouette, and a plunging slit on the front. Ananya held a big see-through sphere decorated with vibrant, shimmering butterflies as she walked the runway, a feature of the avant-garde ensemble.

What caught everyone's attention was Ananya's effortless grace and confidence as she walked down the runway. Despite it being her first time at Paris Fashion Week, she exuded poise and elegance as she sashayed down in Rahul Mishra's creation. She truly made a statement with her debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week.

But this is not the first time Ananya has made heads turn with her fashion choices. Her red carpet-appearances and airport looks have always been on point, making her a style icon for many young girls. She has also been the face of many fashion brands and has made a mark with her stunning photoshoots.

