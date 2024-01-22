Does Alia Bhatt's saree for Pran Pratishtha have the entire Ramayana depicted on it? See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Temple: Does Alia Bhatt's saree depict Ramayana?

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has reached Ayodhya's Ram temple with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. During this time, the actress's saree is being discussed a lot. Alia Bhatt is known for her dressing sense, be it reusing her wedding saree or the Ajrakh printed saree at Riyadh, everything that the actor dons makes headlines. And something similar happened today when she wore a special saree for the Ram Temple consecration.

Why is Alia's saree special?

For the consecration ceremony, Alia Bhatt wore a teal green colored saree with silver lace work on it. Special moments of Ramayana have been depicted on the hem of the saree. The journey of Lord Shri Ram from his exile to the Lanka win and his return to Ayodhya after killing Ravana has been shown on the saree. Social media users seemed quite impressed with Bhatt's outfit and the actor has been trending on social media for a while now.

Apart from Alia, her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor also accompanied her to Ayodhya. He was spotted in an off-white color dhoti-kurta with a shawl. The pair of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were seen complementing each other today.

Bollywood stars are shinning in Ayodhya

Let us tell you, that many Bollywood stars have reached for the Pran Pratishtha program. Big names like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Rohit Shetty arrived. Madhuri Dixit has also reached the place with her husband Shriram Nene. Apart from them, Rajkumar Hirani, Ram Charan, Prasoon Joshi, Kangana Ranaut, and Madhur Bhandarkar have also participated in the mega event. Even veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Chiranjeevi also reached Ayodhya. Singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan also gave special performances ahead of the ceremony.