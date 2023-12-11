8 beard styles for men inspired by Bollywood's hottest celebrities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor rocking beard looks

In case you haven't noticed, beards are becoming increasingly popular these days and moustaches seem to be going out of style. The trend has been further boosted by the "No Shave November" campaign. Several Bollywood celebrities have been sporting different types of beards, ranging from well-groomed to scruffy. If you're looking for some inspiration, here are a few names to consider.

Shahid Kapoor keeps The Royal Beard:

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has always managed to captivate audiences with his acting skills. Over time, he has not only perfected his acting technique but also his fully-grown beard appearance. When he shared a picture of himself with a well-groomed Royal beard, his fans couldn't help but swoon. This style is highly adaptable and features a chin strip combined with a moustache.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEShahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in bearded looks

Hrithik Roshan in the Hipster Beard

The actor has styled his beard impeccably in several movies. In his last movie Vikram Vedha, he was seen with a fully grown and rugged beard and moustache.

Arjun Kapoor's twist on the Goatee Beard

The B-town actor has evolved with every movie he has been in, particularly in terms of the way he styles himself. While most of the time the actor is seen sporting a moustache and a thick beard but the last time he was spotted, he was seen with the Goatee.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEArjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in bearded looks

Ranveer Singh sports The Chinstrap Beard

Ranveer Singh has transformed his fashion sense from being loud and lively to being subtle and sophisticated. He has also altered his grooming habits to match this change in mood. The actor has been able to successfully carry off every beard style, ranging from a well-maintained stubble in Ram Leela to a long, dangling beard in Padmaavat, since his movie Gunday. His exceptional style statement always manages to grab attention, and the chinstrap beard is currently one of the most popular beard styles that people are following in 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor turns to the Bushy Beard

Ranbir Kapoor has been gaining attention due to his latest successful film, where he sports a bushy beard that suits his character. The beard is somewhat similar to the traditional long and bushy beard, with the only difference being its slightly unkempt appearance, which is nonetheless appealing. To maintain its softness and prevent tangling, the beard requires regular washing.

Image Source : FILE IMAGERanbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in bearded looks

Saif Ali Khan keeps a Long Stubble

The nawab of Pataudi is a charismatic figure, known for his ever-changing beard styles. If you're looking for a well-groomed appearance with strong facial hair, the long stubble is a great option. This look is suitable for all face shapes and can be especially helpful for those with uneven beard growth.

Bobby Deol the traditional Bushy Beard

Bobby exudes an aura of charisma and style with his effortlessly grown beard, which he carries with a charming demeanour. The longer version of this beard style is a traditional favourite among the old-school individuals residing in the Indian hinterland.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEBobby Deol and Vicky Kaushal in bearded looks

Vicky Kaushal the Viking

Vicky Kaushal has become a popular figure in the nation due to his impressive acting skills and social media presence, where he sports a charming and calming beard look. His beard style is inspired by the Viking look that was popular among Scandinavian warriors in the late 11th century. This type of beard is known for representing masculinity and strength and was often sported by victorious warriors.

(With IANS Inputs)

Read More Lifestyle News