When beautiful goes bizarre: How the biggest fashion faux pas of 2019 had us fuming

The year 2020 is a few days away, and as we are all set to welcome it, we also want to look back at the year that made fashion a series of faux pas. The year 2019 saw the fashionistas of Bollywood experimenting and trying quite many new things. And did not always get it right! There was mismatch of the colour; of the style; frills and everything bizarre. And even Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai could not help but become a fashion victim.

Don't believe us?

Just check this out -- the biggest fashion faux-pas of 2019 that left us fuming in anger, and disappointment.

Deepika Padukone

People seemed to be really divided over this look. This lavender outfit, custom made Gaurav Gupta number, looked a little too much for the green carpet of the IIFA Awards. There is too much going on with the dress -- the long feathered trail, the shimmer and the sheer veil over the head.The colour definitely deserves an applaud though. We are no Deepika haters, but, seriously, believe us if you may, she goes way overboard with her choices when not required and plays safe at events like Met -- where one is given the freedom to experiment and go all out. On a lighter note, this dress is perfect for sanskari 'bahus' wanting to look glamourous while meeting their in-laws. Don't you think so?

Sara Ali Khan

As gorgeous, talented and grounded Sara Ali Khan is, we really wish she had a good stylist. This look that she adopted for a Diwali party was so cringey that it is difficult to put in words.The length of the kurta was really unflattering and the fitted churidar made it even worse. The flared sleeves made the outfit look unkempt and all over the place. TBH her kurta weirdly reminded me of those really short Indian style choli skirts that the yesteryear actresses wore while performing a dance sequence for the 'dakus'.

Malaika Arora

This stunning superwoman is known for her extravagant style and possesses the superpower to pull off anything and everything. But even she could not bring make this Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture metallic fitted gown work for her. She looked like an object wrapped in aluminum foil up till her neck. The creased effect of the gown looked unclean and ill-fitted and made the dress look terribly drab instead of high fashion.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is quite well-dressed at most events. But she took a drastic U-turn when she appeared on the red carpet of the Star Screen Awards. She was dressed in an unflattering golden gown by designers Gauri and Nainika. The deep neckline and sheer detailing did no wonders for Bhumi.

Bhumi looked very plain, bland and shorter than her normal height -- because of the fishtail detailing hemline of the dress. The golden colour, which usually shines bright on Bhumi, wasn't the best shade that we have seen on her. It was very light and did not look good at all. Overall, this look was a big no-no.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon broke the chain of back-to-back stunning looks when she stepped out wearing this ugly Shehla Khan number. Kriti, who is usually dressed in bright, age-appropriate clothes, chose this maroon-black number that looked too grim for her age. Though we may still ignore the co-ord skirt and the blouse, the net shrug looks too tacky and almost resembles a cheap 'nighty'. The print is too cluttered and looks drab. We are also not quite sure about the necklace that looks a little too shiny for the outfit. In all, this look was a big let down for us!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (the best at the last)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In what can clearly be branded as the faux pas of the decade, Aishwarya Rai stepped on the runway at the Giambattista Valli X L’Oreal Paris’ show looking like a four-year-old who accidentally got her hands on mom's makeup. I felt violated on a personal level as the woman who is often considered the most beautiful in the world looked totally drab on an international show.

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks wrote exactly what we felt: "Loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her make-up and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month."