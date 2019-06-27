Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manushi Chhillar’s latest pictures in black one-shoulder mini dress will brighten up your day

Former Miss World Manushi Chihllar is counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on social media. Recently she took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her recent photo-shoot. The diva looked stunning as she wore a one-shoulder mini black dress. Not only these, she even shared some monochromatic pictures in which she looked undeniably ethereal.

The pictures have been taken from the sets of Miss India 2019 Pageant which was hosted by her recently. In the black dress pictures, she was seen having middle-parted hair and the dress was paired with bubblegum pink ankle length boots along with beautiful stud earrings. She wore makeup that was subtle and included a tint of mauve lipstick, kohled eyes and lashes with mascara.

Have a look at her pictures here:

As per the reports in India Today, the model will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj Chauhan biopic. A source closed to the portal informed, "Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite none other than Akshay Kumar. She has been signed on for the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic that is expected to go on floors sometime towards the later half of this year. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is directing the historical drama and YRF is producing it."

Her name was currently been attached with Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan Panday. As per DNA, a closed source said, "Ahaan and Manushi, who hang out with the same bunch of friends, bonded at a common buddy's party. Since then, they have stayed in touch and have become the best of friends. In fact, Ahaan was even present to ring in Manushi's birthday earlier this year."

