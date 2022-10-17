The Brooch A Magic Within Review: This is not a usual story but it can be our story

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Brooch A Magic Within Review

I had to laugh a little when I began to read this 'children's book.' It reminded me, in its progressions, of that old, and mordant story surrounding the consequences of the loss of a horseshoe. From such small beginnings, a horse throwing its shoe led inexorably to the defeat of a whole kingdom. The Broach carries that step-by-step weight, one thing builds upon the last until the whole world is renewed. And at every step on the way to that last acts of loving kindness are enacted and received. This story is about the power of innocence and empathy. It can, and will change the world and it always starts small, person-to-person, and from that starting place, everything holds the possibility of change.

I ended up getting this book for my niece when she came over for a sleepover with me for a few days. Overall the moral of the story is to teach kids that the best thing you can do in life is to help others and treat others how you want to be treated and that every good deed goes unnoticed and leads to a great blessing. I also loved the illustrations used within the book which really helped to keep my niece entertained with the story. I also loved the diversity seen within the book of the characters displayed in the story so that my niece can feel included as well. Overall, I highly recommend it as it is a great bed story that instils great parenting indirectly.

This is a book for children and adults. Its message is universal and like a snowball rolling down a hill it starts tiny and by the time it arrives, it is the sum total of accumulation and fraught with goodness. The illustrations are bright, colourful and carry the storyline.

It is a magical children's story with a compassionate message at its heart. Throughout the story kindness is the thread that ties all the characters together. A warmhearted child, thoughtful enough to share his weekly treat with a hungry old woman, receives more than he could ever dream of in return. His selflessness creates a chain reaction of people receiving love and compassion and in return gifting it to others. From a park to a bank, to a hospital, to a corporate building, and finally to the presidential office, one brooch with one message changes the future of people worldwide.

Sandeep Kumar Mishra’s “The Brooch” is even more endearing when you realize Sandeep wrote it for his daughter Hetal Mishra, who asked for a story she could read and enjoy herself. The story's themes of compassion, selflessness, and positivity are something the world could use more of right now. The Brooch expertly describes the idea of pay-it-forward and the powerful change we can create when we do.

This is the second book by Sandeep Kumar Mishra after the bestselling and many award winning autobiographical poetry collection “One Heart -Many Breaks” in 2020 which was also my instant favourite.

Reviewed by- Rukesh Sharma (Editor-Indian Poetry Review magazine)

