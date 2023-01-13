Supermodel Kamal Cheema aims to win hearts with her 1st book 'From a Mother to a Child'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Cheema's book 'From a Mother to a Child'

People over the years have always sought inspiration from those who have shown great promise and potential in their respective industries. They wish to draw more motivation and ignite the fire within them by learning about people whose life and journey have the power to do that. This is why many women across the world are seen taking massive inspiration from other women who have been daring to follow their dreams. Kamal Cheema is one such example who has a unique success story. Be it as an International supermodel title winner or now as a writer, Cheema is making waves in various fields. She is also a lyricist and music artist which have opened her to the world of many possibilities and opportunities.

After winning hearts as a supermodel, Kamal Cheema is now all set to release her debut book, “From a Mother to a Child.” The much-anticipated book is about her life story and revolves around her and her loving mother. She says that the book will be available on her website, Amazon, Flipkart and Kindle, and readers will be able to learn about the other side of her life, where she will be seen facing the uncertainties of life, honoring her mother, Swaran Kaur with tons of love and care.

Cheema, who was featured on the cover page of Perfect Woman Magazine in 2022 and worked extensively with catalogue and ad shoots, is ready to prove her mettle even as an author, for which she feels proud and grateful.

Meanwhile, Kamal Cheema's short stories and poetry have been published in various magazines such as Perfect Woman magazine, The Bollywood, etc. She has a successful career as an International supermodel and has been writing Shayari for Urdu daily for many years. Her book is expected to bring a revolution in women as it brings out the struggles women phase in different phases of life. She is an iconic personality that is a role model for numerous women.

Read More Lifestyle News