National Hug Day 2022: History, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images & Wallpapers, Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Hug Day 2022: History, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images & Wallpapers

National Hugging Day is celebrated every year on January 21. Hug Day is a favourable way to show your loved ones and best friends that you care and make them feel special. A hug is an expression of love, a gesture that says 'I care for you’ in an unsaid manner. So spread your arms and embrace all your loved ones in life. The idea of National Hugging Day is to encourage people to hug their family and friends more often. The purpose of the day is to help everyone show more emotion in public. It not only make your feel loved but also makes a person feel less lonely and depressed.

Celebrate National Hug Day 2022 by sharing beautiful quotes, meaningful messages, and images on social media platforms!

National Hugging Day 2022: History

This day was created by Kevin Zaborney and occurs annually on January 21. The day was first celebrated on the same date in 1986, in Clio, Michigan, USA. Kevin Zaborney is credited with coming up with the idea of National Hugging Day in 1986. He chose January 21st as it fell between the New Year's Holidays, birthdays and Valentine's Day, which he noticed was a time people tend to feel low in spirits.

National Hugging Day 2022: Wishes and messages

A hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. National Hug Day!

I have a special present for you my dear, but I need to borrow your arms for wrapping it. A Hug!

There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye.

You can't wrap love in a box but you can surely wrap your love in arms. That's the beauty of a hug. Happy Hug Day!

I am wishing you a hug day,with lots of love, care and smiles,I want to hug you my dear, Can you too? Happy Hug Day!

I want to hug you so tightly, and want to make you feel valued, happy hug day!

National Hugging Day 2022: HD Images & Wallpapers

Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Hug Day

Image Source : FILE IMAGE National Hug Day

Image Source : FREEPIK National Hug Day