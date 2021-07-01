Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLALANBHUVAN_NS National Doctors' Day 2021: Know date, significance, history, quotes, wishes and more

Every year on July 1, India celebrates National Doctor's Day to express our gratitude to the medical staff for their dedicated service. However, during the COVID19 Pandemic, the day holds a special significance considering the fact how our doctors and physicians are working round the clock to help country fight the health crisis. This day serves to honour all those doctors, medical staff who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and worked tirelessly for our health.

The National Doctor's Day was first celebrated in the year 1991 and ever since people have been saluting the real-life superheroes for their service and dedication towards humanity.

Why is National Doctor's Day celebrated on July 1?

July 1 marks the birth, as well as the death anniversary of one of the most renowned physicians in India, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was also the second chief minister of West Bengal. He received the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on February 4, 1961, and therefore the day is celebrated to honour the personality.

National Doctors' Day 2021: History and Significance

The Government of India established Doctors' Day in 1991 to recognise the contributions of BC Roy. He played a significant role in establishing medical institutions like Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Victoria Institution (college), Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children.

The day is not just celebrated in India but also in different countries, however, on different dates. In the US it is observed on March 30, in Cuba on December 3. First time the Doctor's Day was observed in March 1933 in the US state of Georgia and was celebrated by sending a card to the physicians and offering flowers on the graves of doctors who have passed away.

National Doctors' Day 2021: Quotes

Surgeons must be very careful when they take the knife! Underneath their fine incisions. Stirs the Culprit Life!"

"Doctor’s Day is a reminder to all of us to take some time out to appreciate the doctors who put all their lives into offering services to others."

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” - Thomas Edison

"Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients."- Carl Jung

"People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt." -Seneca

National Doctors' Day 2021: Wishes

Happy Doctors Day! You’re the true HERO of our universe!

Wishing you a very Happy Doctors Day! Thank you for your service towards humanity! Respect!

Respect to all the doctors out there saving millions of life. I salute you!

Thank You doctors, for making this world a better and healthier place to live in. Happy Doctor’s Day!

At the time of emergency, You are like God for us. Thank you for you contribution!

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again reminded us about the sacrifices and contributions made by doctors and healthcare workers around the globe.