Happy Karwa (Karva) Chauth 2019: Know Moon rise time, Muhurat, Mantra and Puja Vidhi

It's Karva Chauth today and we are sure all you ladies out there are all set to look your beautiful best. Beautiful Mehendi, red sarees, you must be all set with your Solah Srinagar. To gain the full results of your fast today for the long and prosperous life of your husband, it's imperative that you perform all the rituals correctly and at the correct given time. We have combined an extensive list of Karwa Chauth 2019 puja muhurat, timings, moonrise timings as well as puja vidhi. Here's hoping that this Karwa (Karva) Chauth brings you and your better half great amount of joy and happiness.

Chaturthi Tithi begins at: 17th of October, 06:48 pm.

Chaturthi Tithi ends at: 18t October, 07:29 am.

Karva Chauth fasting time: 17th of October, from 06:27 am to 08:16 pm.

Total time of fasting: 13 hours 50 minutes.

Puja Timings: 17th of October, 05:46 pm to 07:02 pm.

Moonrise timings: 06:41 pm.

Karwa (Karva) Chauth Puja Vidhi:

Karwa Chauth puja is basically performed during 'sandhya' after sunset. Ladies worship Goddess Gauri and Chauth Mata, who are representatives of Goddess Parvati.

Chant this mantra while offering prayers:

नमः शिवायै शर्वाण्यै सौभाग्यं संतति शुभाम्‌। प्रयच्छ भक्तियुक्तानां नारीणां हरवल्लभे॥

It means "O beloved consort of Lord Shiva, please bestow long life of the husband and beautiful sons to your women devotees" After worshipping the Goddess, offer prayers to her family including Lord Ganesha and Shiva. The puja is performed in group and Katha of Karwa Chauth is narrated. After the puja, the karak or earthen pot filled with milk or water and few coins should be given to Brahmin or a woman. After seeing the moon through filter or sieve and making offerings, one can break their fast. It is believed that the ritual of looking at the husband through the sieve wards off all evils from him.

