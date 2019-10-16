Happy Karwa (Karva) Chauth 2019: Timing, Muhurat, Mantra and Puja Vidhi

One of the most auspicious festivals of Hindu married women in India, Karwa (Karva) Chauth is right around the corner. According to the calendar, it will be celebrated on the 17th of October this year. On this day, married women fast without water for the long and prosperous life of their husbands and break it after looking at the moon through a sieve. Historically, Karva Chauth was celebrated as a prayer for the long life of soldiers in the war, and by extension, today refers to the long life of a married husband.

The origin of Karwa Chauth goes back to the period of Mahabharata when Draupadi observed fast as guided by Lord Krishna for Arjuna to return safely. Folklore also state that it was the power of a woman, Savitri who begged Lord Yamraj for her husband's soul.

Karwa (Karva) Chauth muhurat:

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi in Kartik maah on the 17th of October. The tithi will begin on the 17th at 06:49 am and will continue till 07:29 am on the 18th.

Puja Vidhi:

Karwa Chauth puja is basically performed during 'sandhya' after sunset. Ladies worship Goddess Gauri and Chauth Mata, who are respresentations of Goddess Parvati.

Chant this mantra while offering prayers:

नमः शिवायै शर्वाण्यै सौभाग्यं संतति शुभाम्‌। प्रयच्छ भक्तियुक्तानां नारीणां हरवल्लभे॥

It means "O beloved consort of Lord Shiva, please bestow long life of the husband and beautiful sons to your women devotees" After worshipping the Goddess, offer prayers to her family including Lord Ganesha and Shiva. The puja is performed in group and Katha of Karwa Chauth is narrated. After the puja, the karak or earthen pot filled with milk or water and few coins should be given to Brahmin or a woman. After seeing the moon through filter or sieve and making offerings, one can break their fast. It is believed that the ritual of looking at the husband through the sieve wards off all evils from him.