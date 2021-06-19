Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGA International Yoga Day 2021: Theme, benefits of Yoga and everything you need to know

Since 2015, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The United Nations has marked the day to raise awareness about the many benefits of practising Yoga for people all over the world. The date was chosen because June 21 is the longest day in Northern Hemisphere. The word Yoga has originated from the Sanskrit word Yuja which means 'to join or to unite.' It symbolises the union of body and mind. Yoga practice has been dated to pre-Vedic Indian traditions, known to help cure mental and physical diseases and maintain fitness.

Apart from physical and mental relaxation, Yoga also helps develop strength, flexibility and immunity. This is especially important in times of the ongoing pandemic when the mental and physical health of people has come under dire stress.

International Yoga Day 2021: Theme

As per UN's website, the theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Well-Being' and how the practice of Yoga can promote the holistic health of every individual. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the world is facing a crisis and people are restricted to their homes to contain the spread of the novel COVID19. Thus, they further elaborate on how the health crisis has caused a huge psychological impact along with the physical health aspects.

International Yoga Day 2021: Benefits

'Prevention is Better than Cure', hence, it is important that we reflect on our lifestyle patterns. Yoga is known to keep the balance between body and mind and help get rid of age-old diseases. From chronic diseases to deadly diseases like cancer, Yoga is the solution to every problem. Yoga does not include heavy cardio and hence has a very subtle but strong and long-term effect on both your internal and external body environment. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body. Here are some benefits of Yoga:

-Boosts immunity

-Relieves depression, anxiety and stress

-Strengthens bones, relieve joint pain and spinal pain

-Weight Loss

-Increases muscle strength and helps in weight gain/loss

-Helps fight infections and respiratory diseases

The proposal to create an International Yoga Day was first proposed by India at the United Nations. During his speech, he said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day."

Yoga comprises of different asanas targetted towards the healing of particular health issues. Yoga poses function by stretching the muscles. The yoga asanas help you move better while relieving tiredness or laziness. It has long been known to lower blood pressure and slow the heart rate. A slower heart rate can benefit people with high blood pressure or heart disease, and people who've had a stroke. Yoga has also been linked to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and better immune system function. While practising Yoga, one must note that it is important to eat the right kind of diet.