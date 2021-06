Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK PM Modi to address nation, here's how India is celebrating

India is celebrating International Yoga Day 2021 today on 21st June. The first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015 after India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly proposed it on 27 September 2014. Yoga has always been considered the most effective way to stay healthy while at home. During the covid pandemic, the importance of yoga has increased even more. Know all the updates from around the world about how people are celebrating Yoga Day.