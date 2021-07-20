Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 or Bakrid: Quotes, Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, HD Images for your loved ones

Eid al-Adha 2021, also known as Bakrid 2021 is one os the much-awaited festivals of the Muslims. Festivals bring out the happiness in people and this one is no different as the community all across the world celebrate this day with their close ones and pray for each other's good health. Eid Al-Adha Festival brings the joy of good food, trendy clothes, gifts and celebrations. Prayers are offered to Allah and an animal (bakra, as the name suggests) is sacrificed and divided into three parts. While one part is given to the relatives, friends and neighbours, the second part is offered to the needy and poor, and the third is kept with themselves. In the wake of a probable third wave of COVID-19, Eid-al-Adha will remain a low-key affair this year and people will avoid big-scale celebrations to mark the special occasion.

When is Eid al-Adha celebrated in India in 2021?

According to the Hijri calendar or the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated with much fervour on July 21 in India. However, in Saudi Arabia, th festival will be celebrated a day earlier on July 20, 2021.

Why do we celebrate Eid al Adha or Bakrid?

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is said to be a very prosperous festival for the Muslims all across the world as it honours Allah’s most dutiful admirers Ibrahim. The festival commemorates the readiness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience and devotion. However, after seeing his dedication, Allah intervened and asked him to sacrifice a lamb instead of his dear son. From that day, people sacrifice a lamb every year to pay their respects to Allah and honour Ibrahim. It is said that on the day of the Sacrificial Feast, no one should be left hungry.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 or Bakrid 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers

Happy Eid al-Adha 2021 or Bakrid 2021: Quotes, Wishes and Messages

"May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Adha and forever. Happy Eid al-Adha 2019!"

May the sacrifice of Eid ul Adha strengthen your faith in Allah and light up your world with countless blessings. Happy Eid!!

"Life is short and so is Eid! Celebrate both with full pomp and enjoy every moment. Thinking of you on this Eid."

And He has made me blessed wherever I am” -The Holy Quran . Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (Koran 59:24)

This Eid-ul-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings to light up your life and hope that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak!

May you be surrounded by family and friends this Eid. Allah is there for everyone. Eid Mubarak!