Happy Dhanteras 2021: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Timings and Mantra

The festive season for the Hindus has already begun. After Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras which is also commonly known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi is the next big and auspicious festival which will take place on November 2, this year. Traditionally, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali, followed with Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and finally Bhai Dooj. The word Dhanteras is made of two words including 'Dhan' meaning wealth and 'teras' representing the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari was born on this day. That is why Dhanteras is also celebrated as the birthday of Lord Dhanvantari.

Shubh Muhurat

Godhuli Muhurta- 5:05 pm to 5:29 pm

Pradosh Kaal - From 5:35 pm to 8.14 pm

Abhijeet Muhurta – From 11:42 am to 12:26 am

Tripushkar Yoga- 6 minutes to 11.31 in the morning. Doing shopping will be auspicious in this yoga.

Dhanteras Muhurta- 6:18 pm to 8.11 pm

Vaidhriti Yoga- It will be till 6.14 pm

Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra - till 11.44 am

Hasta Nakshatra- 11:45 am to November 3 at 9:58 am.

Puja vidhi

Lord Dhanvantari is considered the physician of the gods. Therefore, this day has special significance for doctors. This day is also celebrated as 'National Ayurveda Day'. Dhanteras is also called 'Dhanya Teras' or 'Dhyana Teras' in Jainism because on this day Lord Mahavir had gone into meditation and three days later, on the day of Diwali, Nirvana was attained by him.

For good health, well being and good life, on the day of Dhanteras, you should worship Lord Dhanvantari, who is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. While worshiping you would need wooden post, incense, earthen lamp, cotton, scent , camphor, ghee, fruits, flowers, nuts, sweets and prasad.

As per traditions, seven grains are also kept in the place of worship. The seven cereals include wheat, urad, moong, gram, barley, rice and lentils.

Clean the north-east corner of the house, ie, the corner of the north-east direction and put a wooden post there. Spread a red cloth on that post and install the idol or picture of Lord Dhanvantari on it, as well as the picture or idol of Lord Ganesha. Place a kalash filled with water in the north direction of the wooden post and place a bowl full of rice on top of that kalash.

Now tie kalawa on the kalash and make a swastika sign with roli. In this way, after the installation of the idol and the Kalash, the Lord should be invoked. Then first of all, Ganesh ji and then Lord Dhanvantari should be duly worshipped. First apply roli-rice to Ganesh ji and Dhanvantari ji. Offer them scent, flowers, as well as fruits and sweets. After that offer bhog to God.

Offering kheer made of milk, rice is considered auspicious. Then after offering bhog, light incense, lamp and camphor and do the aarti of God.

Mantra

ॐ नमो भगवते महासुदर्शनाय वासुदेवाय धन्वंतराये:

अमृत कलश हस्ताय सर्वभय विनाशाय सर्व रोग निवारणाय

त्रिलोकपथाय त्रिलोक नाथाय श्री महाविष्णु स्वरूप

श्री धन्वंतरी स्वरूप श्री श्री श्री औषधचक्र नारायणाय नमः॥

