Happy Dhanteras 2021: What to buy and what not to buy on this day

Dhanteras 2021: The first day of the Diwali week amrks the celebration of the festival of Dhanteras which will be celebrated on November 2 this year. People on this day worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, Dhanvantari and Lord Yama. The day which is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi, Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik is associated with wealth, health and prosperity. Purchasing any commodity on ths day is said to influence one's financial condition for a year. This is the reason why people buy gifts, gold, utensils and jewellery as it pleases the goddess and she bestows the devotee with more wealth. However, there are certain things that shouldn't be done or purchased on the day of Dhanteras. In case you are unaware about the same, here's a list of what to buy and what to refrain from, curated especially for you!

What To Buy on Dhanteras 2021?

It is considered auspicious to buy a broomstick on Dhanteras. It symbolises sweeping away all miseries from your home.

Gold, silver, brass and copper items.

If you can't afford gold coins then silver coins too will serve the purpose.

Buy electronic items and keep them in the North-East direction inside your house.

Buy silverware or utensils made of brass on Dhanteras.

Buy a piece of furniture for your house.

What Not To Buy on Dhanteras 2021?

Avoid buying sharp objects like scissors, knives and pins.

Don't buy any objects whose colour is black. Since, Dhanteras is a holy day and black signifies bad luck, hence, it should be avoided.

Refrain from buying aluminium utensils as this too is linked with Rahu.

Don't purchase any commodity made of glass.

Don’t buy Car.

Happy Dhanteras 2021 to everyone!