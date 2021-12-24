Make your at-home Christmas 2021 mass special, enjoy candlelight service

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Make your at-home Christmas 2021 mass special

Covid 19 continues to cast a shadow on the Christmas and New Year celebrations this year. With growing cases of Omicron, various churches have asked people to attend the Christmas mass virtually, particularly children and senior citizens. They are also discouraging people from joining in pre-Christmas celebrations. Many states have even banned the gathering on the occasion of Christmas midnight mass.

What is Christmas Midnight Mass?

On Christmas even, people observe the Midnight Mass which includes the celebration of the Holy Communion. It is a popular festive custom and the first liturgy of Christmastide. This tradition involves families coming together, waiting for the arrival of the Savior, Jesus. It is a celebration of Service of Worship in honour of the Nativity of Jesus. This year, going to the Church and gatherings have been restricted, so people will have to celebrate Christmas eve at home.

The at-home Christmas mass can be made special by all the family members coming together and enjoying the candlelight service. Since there won't be any choirs filling your home, you can sing carols and Christmas songs with your siblings. While the Churches are closed for the public, you can join the midnight mass digitally as many churches will be streaming it online. Bake cakes and homemade meals and enjoy the homeliness of the festive season.

The true meaning of Christmas is spreading love and enjoying the festivities with your loved ones. Make this Christmas and New Year all about your family and get together for a special time at home. More importantly, take care of each other during these hard times when the world is witnessing increasing cases of Covid.

Merry Christmas 2021!