What is blind acne or cyst, is it treatable? Know from the experts

If you have acne that seems to just sit right beneath your skin, cause a throbbing pain or tightness, and refuse to come to a head, then you might have a blind pimple, also known as cyst. The swelling or lump is filled with pus and the area surrounding the blind pimple appears red due to the inflammation. Often caused by cysts or nodules, blind pimples are the most frustrating kind of acne as they do not respond to usual topical acne treatment since they sit deep within the skin layers. Besides, blind pimples last for weeks if left untreated, and often leave scars behind.

According to Arthi Raguram, founder, Deyga Organics, "Excess oil, dirt, debris, and bacteria trapped inside the skin pores lead to inflammation, which is deep and robust. Blind pimples are hard to get rid of, but they are treatable with the right care and better skincare habits."

Here are some of the tips to exacerbate the healing of blind pimples.

Do not pop a blind pimple

Popping zits with no visible whiteheads will only make the inflammation worse and lead to even more pimples in the surrounding skin. Blind pimple does not have a connection to the skin surface as they develop deep within the layers of skin. Hence, one must refrain from touching, squeezing, or picking at the blind pimple to prevent the risk of infections and post-inflammatory scars.

Apply warm compresses

The best course of action to treat the blind pimple is to bring it to a “head” by applying heat so that it can respond to topical acne treatments. Apply warm compresses over the affected area for 10-15 minutes three to four times a day to allow acne to release pus and heal rapidly.

Use ice cubes

Wrap some ice in a napkin or a paper towel and hold it against the pimple for a few minutes to reduce redness and swelling. The shrinking spot also helps reduce the pimple’s lifespan along with relieving the pain associated with swelling. Repeat the procedure three to four times a day.

Choose natural treatment options

Opt for gentle natural alternatives to harsh antibiotics or over-the-counter products. Raw honey has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial benefits that help to kill the P.acnes bacteria responsible for causing pimples. Place a small amount of raw honey directly on the pimple and leave it overnight. You can also opt for tea tree oil and apply it twice a day to heal blind pimples completely. However, make sure to dilute tea tree oil with some carrier oil like coconut, jojoba, or olive oil. Apply oil to the pimple, leave it overnight and rinse the area in the morning using a cleanser.

Make some lifestyle changes

If blind acne has become a recurring problem for you, then prepare yourself to make some lifestyle changes. Consume plenty of water to regulate sebum production, practice stress management techniques like yoga or regular exercise, keep your scalp clean and use light or water-based makeup. Besides, make sure to wear sun protection to reduce the risk of breakouts and acne-induced pigmentation.

