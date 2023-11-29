Wedding Season with Henna: Tips to revitalize and nourish your hair for the D-day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to revitalize and nourish your hair for D-day.

Winter in India is characterised by a sharp drop in temperature and humidity, but it's also wedding season when loved ones tie the nuptial knots while friends and family enjoy themselves. For brides getting married during this period, it's very important to take a moment to look after your hair so that it looks beautiful and radiant on the big day. With rising pollution levels and the climate bringing unwanted effects such as dryness, lack of shine and frizz, it is essential that brides-to-be eliminate aggressive chemical products. It is sacred that they use hair products formulated with ingredients of natural origin, free from harmful ingredients, to revitalize and nourish their hair for the big day. In addition, henna is an ancient custom at Indian weddings, symbolizing good luck and positive spirits.



As per Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, to prepare your hair for the wedding season, care needs to start at an elementary level, i.e., with a proper scalp massage. Initially, you need to massage your scalp with a mixture of Ayurvedic plants such as Henna, Amla, Cassia, etc. in warm water. This will result in a gentle exfoliation, leaving the scalp clean and invigorated. To remove the mixture, it is recommended to wash your hair with sulfate-free products that don't dry out the hair.



In the run-up to D-Day, it's also a good idea to give your hair some vibrant tones, and this is where Henna comes in. So that you don't associate it with the traditional henna that resulted in an orange hue, we are referring to Henna Cream. Ready to use, a formula developed with conditioning agents, free of ammonia or its by-products: Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine, PPD, resorcinol and heavy metals. Unlike other colouring options that dry out and damage the hair, causing an excessive increase in frizz, Henna Cream enhances the hair's natural colour, covers grey hair, and provides a complete treatment from root to tip, replenishing nutrients and moisturizing the hair. It can be used as often as you like, with no break between applications.

Image Source : PINTERESTHenna Cream



However, to increase the permanence of Henna Cream on the hair, the treatment can be enhanced colour fixation shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask. The shampoo contains mild, sulphate-free, pH-balanced cleansing agents and organic Brazilian and Indian extracts, which gently cleanse and act to restore.



Nourishing your hair is essential to keep it beautiful and healthy. Use products that contain vegetable oils and butter, essential fatty acids that nourish the hair. Use color fixation hair mask between once and twice a week, as D-day approaches. Its formulation, enriched with natural and plant actives from India and the Amazon rainforest, promotes hydration, intense nutrition, and restoration of the hair. To finish, use a colour fixation conditioner. With conditioning agents and plant nutrients, it conditions and replenishes the hair's essential nutrients, sealing the cuticles and leaving them soft and radiant.

