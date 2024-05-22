Want smooth and radiant skin? Try oatmeal face masks and learn the benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try oatmeal face masks and learn the benefits.

We all desire smooth and radiant skin, but with our hectic lifestyles and exposure to pollution and harmful chemicals, achieving it can seem like an impossible task. However, there is a simple and natural solution that can help us achieve our dream skin – oatmeal face masks.

Yes, you read it right! The same humble oatmeal that we consume for breakfast can work wonders for our skin too.

What is oatmeal?

Oatmeal, also known as porridge or oat porridge, is made from ground oat groats, which are the hulled seeds of oats. It is a popular breakfast option due to its high nutritional value and health benefits. Oats are rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a great addition to our diet. But apart from being a healthy breakfast option, oatmeal also has many benefits for our skin.

Benefits of oatmeal for skin:

Oatmeal contains saponins, which are natural cleansing agents that help to remove dirt and oil from the skin.

The texture of oatmeal makes it a great natural exfoliator for the skin.

Oatmeal contains beta-glucans, which help to retain moisture in the skin.

Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and calm irritated skin.

Oatmeal is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin E, which helps to fight against free radicals that can cause premature ageing.

Now that we know how beneficial oatmeal is for our skin let's learn about how we can use it to create simple yet effective face masks.

Oatmeal and honey face mask:

This face mask is perfect for those with dry and sensitive skin.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ground oatmeal

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon warm water

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix the ground oatmeal and honey to form a paste. Add warm water to the mixture and stir well. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry. Follow up with your favourite moisturizer.

Oatmeal and yoghurt face mask:

This face mask is suitable for all skin types, especially for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground oatmeal

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix the ground oatmeal and yoghurt. If desired, add honey for extra hydration. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with cool water and pat dry. Follow up with a light moisturizer.

Oatmeal and banana face mask:

This face mask is perfect for those with ageing skin.

Ingredients:

1/2 ripe banana

1 tablespoon ground oatmeal

1 teaspoon honey

Directions:

In a small bowl, mash the banana until it forms a smooth paste. Add ground oatmeal and honey to the mashed banana and mix well. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water and pat dry. Follow up with a moisturizer suitable for ageing skin.

So, go ahead and give these masks a try, and get ready to flaunt your glowing skin!

