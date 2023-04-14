Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Shikakai benefits for hair and how to use the natural herb for maximum benefits

Shikakai is an Ayurvedic ingredient for hair care. The term "shikakai" means "fruit for hair" and has been used since history for hair care. The natural herb is also called seekaaya and soap pod. Its abundant vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are beneficial for the health of the hair and scalp.

Shikakai offers cleansing and nourishing qualities, which help in encouraging hair development, stopping dandruff, removing dirt from the scalp, boosting hair follicles, avoiding dandruff, encouraging hair growth, and strengthening hair strands.

It is commonly found as a powder, which can be combined with water to make a natural cleanser for hair treatment. It contains natural saponin and forms lather when combined with water, which helps wash away debris and extra oil without robbing hair of its natural oils.

It has a high concentration of antioxidants, including vitamins C and A, which help to protect hair follicles from oxidative stress, promote hair development, and stop hair loss. Additionally, it can make hair stronger, shinier, and more voluminous.

Shikakai aids in boosting circulation and bolstering hair roots, which can encourage healthy hair development and postpone the appearance of grey hair. Natural antibacterial and antifungal qualities of shikakai can aid in the treatment of dandruff. It also offers calming, all-natural qualities that can aid with scalp itching and inflammation and prevent dryness and irritation.

Here is how you can use Shikakai for hair.

Shikakai hair pack: Combine shikakai powder, yoghurt, honey, and a few drops of any essential oil. Apply the hair pack on hair and scalp and leave undisturbed for 30 minutes. Rinse with water.

Shikakai hair oil: Mix shikakai powder with a carrier oil, such as sesame or coconut oil. Leave it undisturbed until the solid particles settle down. Strain and use the oil.

Shikakai for hair rinse: After shampooing, use the shikakai hair rinse. Prepare by brewing shikakai powder with water. Strain the liquid and rinse your hair as usual.

Grow long, strong, and shiny hair with the natural herb, shikakai!

