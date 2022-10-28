Sandalwood, Milk & Turmeric facepack, know DIY masks & more to protect your skin from pollution

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Protect your skin from pollution

While increasing pollution and alarming levels of rising AQI are known to impact our health, as per a lot of experts it is equally bad for the skin too. As per some of the dermatologists and skin formulation commentators’ skin that is exposed to polluted areas experiences a higher sebum secretion rate, when compared to non-polluted areas. Here are some skincare tips and solutions by influencer Smriti Saxena (skincupid) that can come in handy for you.

What do pollution and smog do to your skin?

This grey smog that you visibly see in the air can lead to speed up skin aging, make it look dull, dry and block pores can even cause acne or breakouts. Exposure to pollution could often leave your skin with a feeling as if it has a thick layer of grime and grease on your skin, so keeping a mindful skincare routine is extremely important during these times.

Who can come to your rescue?

Natural ingredients, what else! While you may have a list of skincare products that you already are part of your skincare regime, you should still aim for a wholistic anti-pollution skincare. Therefore, these suggested DIY masks and skincare tips can be helpful in protecting your skin from the harmful effects of air pollution. However, before trying these a patch test is recommended, be mindful of allergies, and maybe a dermatologist consultation as needed. So here you go!

Flaxseeds and Yogurt face pack:

Grind a tablespoon of flaxseeds into a powder (not a very fine powder) and mix it with 1 tablespoon of yogurt/curd and use it to exfoliate and cleanse your skin. This exfoliator will help remove the dead skin cells along with the dust and dirt. You can also add a drop of your favourite refreshing essential oil to this mix. You can use this twice a week.

Sandalwood, Milk & Turmeric Facepack

We all have known about milk being a natural cleanser, turmeric being a healing agent and sandalwood having skin-calming properties along with its ability to absorb excess oil. This pack can help do wonders when it comes to eliminating skin impurities. To make this pack, mix 1 teaspoon of sandalwood powder with 1 teaspoon of raw milk and a pinch of turmeric.

Kaolin Clay & Aloe Vera Facepack

Kaolin Clay is known to have been packed with hydrating agents, and when paired with aloe vera it can help the skin to restore a youthful glow. The clay is also recognized by experts to contain the ability to stimulate collagen production that keeps wrinkles and signs of aging at bay. So, for this mask, all you need to do is mix together:1 tbsp of kaolin clay and 1 teaspoon of fresh or bottled Aloe Vera Gel. Apply on cleansed face for 10 minutes and rinse off. For added benefits, you may add a bit of honey or a few drops of essential oils to your mask.

ALSO READ: Did you know fenugreek seeds can prevent hair loss? Know the benefits here

Activated Charcoal & Egg whites

Some skin care experts believe a charcoal mask can help your skin with protecting against pollution-impacted dull skin by removing impurities, reducing acne breakouts and by controlling the excessive oil that may appear on your skin. While charcoal pulls out the muck, egg whites can help firm and tightens your skin, and lemon can help with an even skin tone.

To create this mask, just use 1 egg white and beat it until the texture is smooth. After which add in 1 tablespoon of activated charcoal powder, along with ¼ of lemon juice and water. Apply the mask and leave it for 10-15 minutes and rinse with warm water.

Pro tips that you may wish to follow:

• Always clean your face and wipe off the day’s dirt thoroughly. Its recommended to use water-based cleaners instead of cream-based formulations as breakouts can easily happen during pollution times

• Avoid using hot water to clean your face as it can cause further dryness

• Exfoliate your skin with a mild scrub atleast twice a week

• Hydration, hydration and more hydration is key. So drink lots of water

• Focus on adding a lot of anti-oxidants to your diet and routine as they will help with maintaining your skin conditions

Read More Lifestyle News