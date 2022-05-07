Mother's Day Gifting Guide: Pamper your moms on this special day with beauty and care

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mother's Day Gifting Guide

Every mother deserves to be celebrated every day, not just a day every year. There are no two ways about the fact that a mother deserves something truly special not only on Mother's Day but every day. With Mother's Day on Sunday i.e. May 8th, honour the bond by surprising her with a gift that's exquisite and befitting for the most important woman in our lives.

KIKO Milano

Every mother carries a charm with her personality that makes her special and unique. That special charm deserves something equally special to enhance its beauty. KIKO Milano's lip and eye makeup range serve as the perfect gift for your mother. Its 'Happy B-Day, Bellezza!' collection is every innovative, festive and unique which makes it even more special for this occasion. From buttery lip balm and shiny lip gloss to enchanting eye pencil colours are something that will intrigue any woman at the first sight. Its lash-reshaping mascara is another beauty to get your hands on. Trust us, your mother will love it

Lisen

This Mother's Day, gift your Mother the ultimate hydrating and glow treatment from Lisen. Its Supercharge++ is a multi-solution ampoule, that gives the skin an extra dose of love with all its goodness. This Ampoule is a blend of powerful ingredients that protects, restores, conditions and strengthens the skin. Loaded with antioxidants this ampoule contains 30 times more Vitamin C than oranges.

It helps to reduce signs of dullness like dark spots, enlarged pores, and uneven texture. It is super lightweight and penetrated deep into your skin.

Swara Bliss Cosmetics

Mothers love to turn to home remedies for taking care of their skin and hair. However, they don't always get time to make those nourishing face packs. Swara Blis is one brand that comes to the rescue in this situation. Completely organic and natural, the face oils by Swara Bliss make for the perfect gift for the mothers who enjoy pampering themselves every once in a while. These face oils are rich in minerals and phytochemicals and are made from Himalayan herbs. They remove wrinkles, and face lines and are anti-aging.

Love Earth

All a mother needs to enhance her natural beauty is a little blush on the cheeks and self-confidence. These lip and cheek tints from Love Earth make for the cutest and most useful gifts for mothers to look their best self. Made with natural ingredients, these moisturize and give radiance to the skin other than providing natural colors. It also has antibacterial, and antioxidant properties.

Plantas

Your mother deserves all the pampering in the world. Plantas Tan Defence Organic Face Cream is the perfect amalgamation of orange and acai extracts which helps provide a tan-free summer experience. The Mulberry extracts in it also fade dark spots and pigmentation caused by aging and exposure to Sun.