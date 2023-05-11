Messy Bun, French Braid to Low Ponytail: Simple and easy hairstyles for frizzy hair

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy hairstyles

Having frizzy hair may be a tremendous pain, especially in the morning, when you have to leave for school, college, or office. While it is always a task to manage frizzy hair and look decent, we have got you plenty of simple hairstyles which will look great on you and are easy to make on the busiest mornings.

The Messy Bun: This classic hairstyle is perfect for frizzy hair as it allows you to embrace your natural texture. Simply gather your hair into a loose bun and secure it with a hair tie.

The Low Ponytail: A low ponytail is another simple hairstyle that's perfect for busy mornings. To make it more interesting, you can add a braid or twist to the front section of your hair.

The Top Knot: If you're short on time, a top knot is a great option. Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around and secure it with bobby pins.

The Half-Up, Half-Down: This hairstyle is perfect if you want to show off your curls while still keeping them under control. Simply gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a hair tie or clip.

The French Braid: A French braid is a chic and elegant hairstyle that's perfect for frizzy hair. It keeps your hair off your face and is ideal for both casual and formal occasions.

The Side Braid: A side braid is a great option if you have long hair. Simply gather your hair to one side and braid it, securing it with a hair tie.

The Fishtail Braid: This trendy braid is a great option for frizzy hair as it looks great with a bit of texture. It may take a little practice to get right, but once you've mastered it, you'll love the results.

(With IANS inputs)

