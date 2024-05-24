International Skin Pigmentation Day 2024: Five home remedies to remove pigmentation from skin

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS International Skin Pigmentation Day 2024: 5 Home remedies to remove pigmentation from skin

In 2024, the world will come together to celebrate International Skin Pigmentation Day. This day serves as a reminder of the beautiful diversity present among individuals and cultures around the globe. It is a day to celebrate the unique tones and shades of skin that make each person special and to promote acceptance and appreciation for all skin colours even pigmented skin.

Skin pigmentation is a common skin problem faced by many due to exposure to UV rays, pollutants and other environmental factors. While several dermatological treatments exist, they may not be suitable for everyone. Luckily, these 5 home remedies are a natural and safe way to remove pigmentation from your skin.

What is pigmentation?

The word ‘pigment’ means colour. Skin pigmentation refers to the colour of your skin changing as a result of chemical changes caused by the environment. Melanin is a family of biomolecules formed by cells and is the pigment responsible for skin colour. Hyperpigmentation can affect patches of your skin or spread throughout the body and not all kinds of pigmentation are necessarily bad. Sometimes, you may get age spots as you grow older which is another form of pigmentation.

Remedies to remove pigmentation: Aloe vera

Aloe vera extract, derived from the plant itself is a great natural remedy to lighten pigmentation spots and marks. Aloin and aloesin, chemicals present in the aloe vera plant, are known to break up the melanin present in the skin and prevent the formation of melanin by inhibiting the enzymes responsible. As a result, melanin decreases over time and skin can lighten or return to its original colour.

Apply aloe vera gel on affected areas before sleeping and let it rest on your skin overnight. Wash the texture the next morning with just water and repeat the process over some time to see the results. It is a completely safe way to treat pigmentation and the aloe vera gel has various other benefits for the skin as well.

Remedies to remove pigmentation: Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is prepared by fermenting apple juice. The extract contains acetic acid, which can act as a natural bleaching agent. Some say that this remedy works considerably faster than the others and can help reduce dark spots over time. To use the remedy, dilute apple cider vinegar with water and add a tablespoon of honey. Next, apply the mixture to the affected areas and wash it after three minutes.

Remedies to remove pigmentation: Vitamin C

Vitamin C is present in citrus fruits and is best known for its spot-reduction abilities. It is present in most skincare products and can be naturally obtained. Being a natural acid, it does not burn your skin or irritate in the way a chemically crafted skincare product would, which makes it an excellent way to fight against pigmentation and dark spots. To use this remedy, squeeze the juice out from an orange and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture liberally to your skin and let it stay for fifteen minutes. Wash your face thoroughly and gently pat dry. Being a powerful antioxidant, it not only works on the surface layer but also helps generate new cells, replacing the damaged ones.

Remedies to remove pigmentation: Curd

Milk and curd are great natural remedies for reducing pigmentation. Both contain lactic acid, a natural bleaching agent that is rich in minerals. Along with reducing pigmentation, the nutrients present also nourish your skin by providing it with oxygen and rejuvenating damaged cells. You can simply smear curd on your face and rinse it after a while or you can dip cotton balls in milk and rub them on your face gently. Both methods allow the benefits to soak into your skin, stripped away from any harmful chemical reactions.

Remedies to remove pigmentation: Tomato paste

Another common remedy in Indian households, tomato paste can naturally get rid of spots and marks on your face fast due to its acidic properties. It also helps clean up your pores and prevent acne breakouts on sensitive skin. To use this remedy, create a tomato mixture by blending tomatoes in a blender. Next, add a few drops of honey and mix it in. Apply the extract to your face and wash it away after a few minutes.

While pigmentation may seem like it's difficult to remove and skincare products pose the risk of skin irritation, these natural remedies will prove otherwise. Organic, safe and affordable, these home remedies will help you get rid of pigmentation and nourish your skin.

ALSO READ: Tired of dull skin after a flight? Check out these 5 in-flight skincare tips for glowing skin while travelling