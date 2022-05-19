Home remedies for skin: Papaya facemask for naturally glowing and healthy skin

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ _MADZORA_ Papaya face mask

Home remedies for skin: Good and shiny skin is everyone's dream and to achieve it people use many tactics. Skin problems like dark spots, acne, dryness and other skin problems increase in the summers. To get rid of this problem, people spend a lot of money on cosmetic products and dermatologist appointments. So for people who want their skin to glow flawlessly, ‘papaya’ is the wonder fruit. It has all the magical properties that make the skin healthy and happy.

Benefits of papaya

It is rich in nutrients, vitamin A and vitamin C and minerals.

It is known to remove the dark spots from the skin

It stops premature ageing

Flavonoids that are present in papaya produce collagen which helps to get soft skin

It removes the dead skin cells

It helps to soothe the burnt skin

It helps to tone the skin and removes dark spots.

Also Read: Skincare tips to follow for your oily skin

One can follow a variety of papaya face mask remedies to make their skin healthy and shiny. Check them out-

Papaya Honey facemask for oily and acne-prone skin

Honey and papaya face masks make the skin shine. Honey has antibacterial properties which remove germs, whereas papaya is known to stop premature ageing.

Things that you need to prepare: Honey and papaya

How to prepare it: Take a few cubes of papaya and mash them nicely into a paste. Add a few teaspoons of honey and make a paste of it.

Step: Apply this paste and leave it for 15 minutes and later wash it with water to get better results.

Papaya milk face mask for dry and pigmented skin

It will make your skin glow and remove all the dark spots. Milk has a property which helps removes the pigmentation from the skin and papaya nourishes the skin.

Things that you need to prepare: Papaya and raw milk

How to prepare it: Take a few cubes of papaya and mash them nicely. Add a few drops of raw milk and make a paste of it.

Step 1: Apply the paste to your face and let it dry for 15 minutes

Step 2: Now damp your hand in the water and slowly massage your face for 2 minutes

Step 3: Wash your face with water

Also Read: Tired of pigmentation due to scorching summer heat, follow these useful skincare tips

Papaya lemon and cucumber facemask for acne-prone skin

For people who have acne problems and whose skin is tanned and sunburned, this mask is for them. It helps to nourish the skin, cucumber has soothing properties which give relaxation to the burnt skin, and lemon acts as an astringent that helps with acne problems.

Things you need to prepare: Papaya, lemon juice, cucumber

How to prepare it: Take a few cubes of papaya, grate the cucumber to get its juice, and take lemon juice.

Step 1: Take papaya and mash it into a paste

Step 2: Add cucumber juice and lemon juice to it

Step 3: Apply the paste to the acne areas and leave it for 10 minutes to dry.

Step 4: Wash the area with water.