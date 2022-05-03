Tired of pigmentation due to scorching summer heat, follow these useful skincare tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tired of pigmentation due to scorching summer heat

If you are out in the summers you may end up affecting your skin & hair due to excessive heat, scorching sun, pollution, and sweat. As soon as the summer season arrives we all know it is going to bring a lot of skin-related issues. Pigmentation is one of the major concerns that most of us face during summers. The problem of pigmentation is related to the over-functioning of melanin. As soon as our skin is exposed to harsh sunlight it helps to absorb more radiation from UV rays. Hence higher the UV rays exposure, the more ratio of pigmentation. The skin tone gets darker when pigmented.

But Worry Not! If you are facing pigmentation issues this summer, here are a few skin care tips to avoid/reduce pigmented areas –

1. Wash & Clean your Face Daily

Orange, Apple & Licorice extracts offer UV Protection, brighten the skin, work as natural toner & moisturizer, and treat dark spots. To reduce pigmentation it is suggested to use a natural & organic face wash that is enriched with orange, apple & licorice extract. It is suggested to use the face wash twice a day it will help in deep cleansing & will remove all the dirt & grime.

2. Use of Toner

A toner helps in cleansing the skin & prevents the skin from blemishing. Rose & Saffron extracts are known to help remove dirt & extra oil that remains on your skin after cleansing. It is important to use toners on your skin as it is a necessary step for skincare, especially during summers. The components present in the toner give soothing and cool sensations to the skin while it also shrinks the open pores to help regulate oil production.

3. Use Face Serum

Using a pigmentation defense serum daily will help reduce the dark spots. A natural & organic serum, containing mulberry & Acai oil extracts will help reduce pigmentation, dark spots, and acne marks, resulting in even skin tone. A good face serum reduces patchy skin & also keeps the skin hydrated.

4. Use Face Cream

Natural & Organic Pigmentation Defense Cream helps in reduce pigmentation, gives a solid shine & diminishing melanin creation. Kiwi fruit, Orange & Grape seed are rich in Vitamins and helps in brightening dull skin. It also helps in preventing dead skin as it contains enough antioxidants. Cream with kiwi extract is the most amazing choice for pigmentation as it safeguards the skin from forestalls wrinkle development, and sun harm, and gives an even complexion.

(This article is attributed to Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer, Plantas)