Hair becomes sticky due to extreme heat in summer: Know how to take proper care

Your hair enhances the beauty of the face. Everyone wants long thick hair. Nowadays people also get many types of hair treatments done to make hair healthy and shiny. But the effect of bad lifestyle and weather is damaging the hair. In summer, stickiness, itching and roughness in the hair due to strong sunlight and sweat are common. In such a situation, hair starts falling rapidly and becomes lifeless. Hair wet with sweat becomes very dull and frizzy. In such a situation, it becomes necessary to take proper care of hair as soon as the summer season arrives. This will keep the hair healthy and shiny.

How to take care of hair in summer

Oiling- Oiling is very important for hair in summer. However, some people avoid applying oil in summer, which causes further damage to the hair. In the summer season, oiling becomes necessary to provide moisture and nutrition to the hair and scalp. Apply oil at least twice a week.

Conditioning - Conditioning of hair is also necessary in summer. You can use milk for deep conditioning of hair. Take some milk in a bowl and apply it on the entire hair and roots. Apply milk like oil and then wash the hair with water after some time.

Towel heating- If you don't get a spa done, then give towel heating treatment to your hair at home. This will keep the hair healthy. For this, soak a towel in hot water and then squeeze it. Now cover your hair with this towel. In this way, nutrients reach the scalp. Which has a direct effect on the hair.

Give proper nutrition to hair- People forget to take care of their hair, but in summer you should apply rose water mixed with aloe vera gel on your hair before sleeping at night. You can also add lemon juice to it. This will make sunburnt hair healthy. Heat will not have much effect on hair with this mask. You must also apply curd on your hair once a week.

