Embrace your curls: Do's and Don'ts of managing curly hair-every weather-every age!

Image Source : FREEPIK Do's and Don'ts of managing curly hair

Believe it or not, hair types are as different as individuals. Be it the basic characteristics, needs, or the overall look and feel, Curly hair has a personality different from straight hair. Different doesn’t necessarily mean good or bad. Like how we embrace the quirks of our personality, curl care is mostly about embracing your curls, including the good and the bad.

Why does curly hair need extra care?

Compared to straight hair, curls get dry easily and lack moisture. The hair follicles of curly-haired people are differently shaped and the ability of curls to absorb moisture also differs. The hair-wash routines, drying, combing, and even tying while going for your beauty sleep, are all carefully curated for the curl heads to avoid damage and frizz. The non-negotiable rule of curl care is to not rely on shampoos and conditioners containing Sulfates and Silicons.

Why are Sulfate and Silicon-laden ordinary shampoos\ conditioners bad for curly hair?

Most of the regular shampoos available on the market contain Sulfate, Silicon, and other harsh ingredients. Sulfate in shampoo is responsible for producing the bubbly lather that is oddly satisfying. But Sulfates strip off the natural moisture from curls which leads to intensely dehydrated tresses prone to severe breakage. Textured hair requires natural moisture to remain healthy and nourished. Silicon results in a significant build-up, which weighs down the curly strands.

Why is curly hair perpetually dry and frizzy?

Curly hair is dry and frizzy by nature, as it is difficult for the natural moisture and sebum in the roots of the hair to travel to the end of strands through all the twists and turns. In addition to that, subjecting curls to harsh chemical treatments, excessive exposure to sunlight, hair care products containing harsh ingredients, and regular usage of heating tools make curls drier than usual. The hot and humid climate contributes to the frizz of curly hair too.

Switch to dedicated curl care products

Curl care products primarily focus on intense hydration which curls demand. They are also armed with ingredients that are CG friendly that help with nourishing your curls, without weighing them down or drying them out. Since frizz is always a worry for curl heads, curl care products help to keep frizz at bay.

A few do’s and don’ts of Curly Hair Care.

Touching curls too often - Curls are adorable and it’s normal to feel tempted to touch them every now and then. However, caressing curls too much ruins the beautifully springy spirals.

- Curls are adorable and it’s normal to feel tempted to touch them every now and then. However, caressing curls too much ruins the beautifully springy spirals. Blow Drying the wrong way - It isn’t a good idea to blow dry curls without using a leave-in cream prior to it, as it acts as a heat protectant. Also, it’s better not to use blow-dry on curls when they are dripping wet.

- It isn’t a good idea to blow dry curls without using a leave-in cream prior to it, as it acts as a heat protectant. Also, it’s better not to use blow-dry on curls when they are dripping wet. Not using a leave-in cream or styling gel - Wanting curls to appear lively and working towards it are two different things. Since curly hair demands more hydration, using a leave-in cream shouldn’t be avoided. Styling gel also enables a curly head to sculpt curls better.

- Wanting curls to appear lively and working towards it are two different things. Since curly hair demands more hydration, using a leave-in cream shouldn’t be avoided. Styling gel also enables a curly head to sculpt curls better. Using the wrong comb - Curly hair shouldn’t be combed using a regular brush, as it results in frizz and damage. A wide-toothed comb is the go-to for combing curls.

- Curly hair shouldn’t be combed using a regular brush, as it results in frizz and damage. A wide-toothed comb is the go-to for combing curls. Combing dry curls- It is advised to not comb curls when they are not damp or wet, to avoid frizz and breakage. The best time to comb curls is while conditioning.

Towards accepting curls.

The first and unavoidable step to curl care is accepting them for their texture and basic nature. Growing up in a heavily stereotyped society that still promotes straight hair as the ideal hair type, showering love on curly tresses is truly a challenge. But understanding the needs of curls and exploring the techniques to treat them right are a few significant ways to embracing them. Learning to love curls will motivate the curl crowd to not depend on chemicals and uncountable heating tools to feel one with the crowd.

(This article is attributed to Mr Vivek Singh, CEO, Co-founder, Anveya Living)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)