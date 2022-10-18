Dealing with hair thinning? Try these 7 oils to control it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Incorporate these 7 oils to control hair thinning

Hair thinning is a common issue faced by a lot of people. Lack of care, using heat styling products, harsh chemicals and pollution and sun damage can adversely affect the health of the hair. One of the side effects could also be thinning of hair, which in turn contributes to hair breakage and hair fall. But at least some of our hair woes can be solved by a good old oil massage. That’s why we’re here to suggest some of the best oils control hair fall and thinning.

Here are 7 oils to control hair thinning and hair fall:

1. Argan oil

Popularly known as ‘liquid gold’, argan oil can do wonders for our hair. Argan oil is a natural protector for our hair as it protects the hair from sun damage and heat. Besides, it is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E which boosts scalp health, thus promoting healthy and thick hair. It also treats split ends which is majorly responsible for hair fall.

2. Castor oil

Castor oil is a thick, nourishing oil that moisturizes the scalp and a nourished scalp ensures better hair growth. It increases blood circulation which aids in providing the essential nutrients for growing your hair. It effectively treats dry and flaky scalp because of its moisturizing and softening properties and helps to have long and thick hair.

3. Olive oil

Olive oil is another moisturizing oil for the hair which aids in hair growth and prevents hair thinning. It is loaded with the goodness of antioxidants, and vitamin E and the presence of oleic acid in olive oil allows the oil to deeply nourish the hair from its roots. It is also effective in treating dandruff which is one of the reasons for hair fall. With regular use of olive oil, the hair becomes visibly softer and smoother.

4. Onion oil

Onion is known to increase collagen production which is beneficial for hair growth. Onion oil is rich in sulfur which promotes hair growth and prevents hair thinning. Moreover, onion oil boosts blood circulation on the scalp which leads to thick and strong hair. The hair follicles are also sufficiently nourished by onion oil which is a boon for healthy hair.

5. Neem oil

Neem oil has been a favorite hair oil for ages. Due to its antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties, neem oil is extremely effective in fighting against dandruff and helps to calm down an itchy or irritable scalp. It is also enriched with fatty acids which contribute to better and faster hair growth. It strengthens the hair from its roots ensuring the prevention of hair thinning and breakage.

6. Coconut oil

How can our hair care be completed without the trusted coconut oil? Easily accessible, coconut oil is one such hair oil that has multiple benefits for the hair. It nourishes the scalp and makes the hair shaft stronger. The vitamins and minerals present in coconut oil aid in strengthening the hair and it also makes the hair softer and shinier.

7. Almond oil

Almond oil is great for dry and damaged hair. It works as an excellent repairing agent for the hair as it contains vitamin E, fatty acids, and other essential hair-promoting proteins. It also acts as a natural conditioner for the hair due to its nourishing qualities. The magnesium present in almond oil helps in fighting against hair thinning and hair loss.

